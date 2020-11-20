Deadline looming to file claim in settlement
CHICAGO — Illinois Facebook users have until Monday to claim their share of a $650 million class action settlement over alleged violations of the state’s biometric privacy law.
Nearly 1.4 million people had filed a claim as of Wednesday, which would make the expected payout about $400 each, Chicago attorney Jay Edelson said.
In April 2015, Edelson filed the initial lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of plaintiff Carlo Licata, alleging the social media giant’s use of facial tagging features without consent was not allowed under Illinois privacy law.
The case was moved to Chicago federal court and then California federal court, where it attained class action status.
In January, Facebook agreed to settle the lawsuit for $550 million, but U.S. District Judge James Donato denied the initial request for approval. After subsequent negotiations, Facebook agreed to increase the settlement to $650 million, and the court approved it in August.
The settlement class includes Facebook users in Illinois for whom the social network created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011, according to court records. To qualify, Facebook users had to live in the state for at least six months over the last nine years — before the final Aug. 19 court-approved settlement.
Illinois Facebook users can file a claim through Monday at a website created for the biometric privacy class action settlement.
The state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act is among the strictest such laws in the U.S., and has spawned a number of lawsuits. It requires companies to get permission before using technologies such as facial recognition to identify customers.
In August, a Chicago woman filed a lawsuit alleging Macy’s violated Illinois’ biometric privacy law by using video surveillance cameras and facial recognition technology on its customers. The lawsuit, which is also seeking class action status, is ongoing in Chicago federal court.
Edelson said the Facebook settlement sends a clear message to companies about the increased use of biometric technologies without permission.
“This is a total game-changer when it comes to privacy rights, biometric rights,” Edelson said. “Biometric privacy, along with geolocation privacy, is the big battleground over the next five years.”
As part of the settlement, Facebook agreed to set its face recognition default setting to off, and to delete all existing and stored face templates for class members unless it obtains express consent from the user.
Dad hopes for son’s recovery after shootingCHICAGO — A Chicago man whose 5-year-old son was shot in the head at home when gunfire from a drive-by shooting smashed through a window says there are encouraging signs the hospitalized boy will recover.
Clarence Williams, 40, said his son, Clareon, has been mostly sleeping at Comer Children’s Hospital but has been able to squeeze his hand. He said doctors who performed surgery to relieve pressure on his brain told him a bullet had “grazed” his son’s brain in Monday night’s shooting.“They stopped the bleeding, they got the bullet out. He’s able to move his hands a little, but doctors don’t want him to get too piped up,” Williams told the Chicago Tribune while visiting his son’s bedside Wednesday.
He said doctors want his son’s brain “to rest” and that “once the swelling goes down, there’s a little hope. … He’s doing better. He’s hanging on.”
Chicago police released video Tuesday of a person firing several gunshots from an SUV passing by the apartment building where Williams said his family has lived for five years.
Police have said the boy was on a couch playing on an iPad when he was shot, but Williams said Clareon was sitting next to him on the couch — watching him use an iPad —when gunfire erupted outside in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.
Williams said he has no idea who would have fired the gunshots as he, his son and other children were in the home, including his 20-year-old daughter’s newborn.
“I’m not in a gang. I have no enemies. I’m 40 years old. I have five grandchildren,” he said.
Police have reported no arrests in the shooting. Police spokesman Tom Ahern said Wednesday that investigators are trying to locate any witnesses to the shooting and are “reviewing security camera video.”
Williams said relatives have been bringing his son all his favorite toys, including Superman, Spiderman and Captain America, to cheer him up in the hospital.
“He likes all types of super men,” he said.