DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed a bill Tuesday night restricting abortion at the detection of cardiac activity after hours of proposed amendments by Democrats and after hundreds of divided Iowans demonstrated at the Capitol.
Just after 11 p.m. -- after the Telegraph Herald's deadline for today's print edition -- the Iowa Senate voted, 32-17 with one senator absent, to pass a bill that is nearly identical to one a Republican majority passed in 2018. The vote was along party lines, but for Iowa Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, who was the lone Republican Senator to vote against the bill.
The Iowa House of Representatives passed the bill, 56-34 with 10 members absent, earlier in the evening.
Republicans in both chambers struck down more than 20 amendments filed by Democrats.
The bill now heads to Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said in a statement that she plans to sign the bill into law on Friday, July 14.
“The Iowa Supreme Court questioned whether this legislature would pass the same law they did in 2018, and today they have a clear answer," she said in the statement. "The voices of Iowans and their democratically elected representatives cannot be ignored any longer, and justice for the unborn should not be delayed.”
Reynolds called the special session after the state Supreme Court left a block in place on the “fetal heartbeat law” passed in 2018.
The bill, as written, would go into effect immediately upon signature by the governor. However, no rules for how it would be enforced would exist until they are created by the state Board of Medicine. The same groups who took the 2018 law to court have promised a lawsuit against the bill if signed.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, managed the bill in the Iowa House of Representatives, which saw a full day of critiques and questions raised by opponents and encouragement from supporters.
“This bill protects unborn children in Iowa, and this bill sets a clear standard where the state has interest in the life of a child — when a heart starts beating,” she said.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she hated to have to fight against the bill once again.
“I cannot believe we’re here debating this again,” she said. “This is about all rights and how easily they can be taken away.”
The bill
The legislation passed in 2018 would restrict physicians from performing an abortion in most cases after cardiac activity is detected by an abdominal sonogram. Experts regularly have said activity can be detected as early as six weeks after conception, during the embryonic stage.
Experts and opponents have said many women do not know they are pregnant at this stage. Lundgren previously cast doubt on the six weeks count, saying abdominal sonograms were more likely to detect cardiac activity from eight to 10 weeks after conception.
Per the legislation, a physician would be required to conduct the abdominal sonogram. They then would be required to tell their patient if cardiac activity is detected and that, if it is, the physician would not be providing the abortion. Both the physician and patient would then have to sign paperwork documenting the interaction.
The 2018 legislation created exceptions for this early limit.
The physician still could provide an abortion if the pregnant patient’s life was endangered by physical health issues — but not psychological, emotional or familial conditions or the patient’s age — or when continuing the pregnancy could cause “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” The physician also could perform the abortion if the pregnancy resulted from rape that had been reported within 45 days or incest if it had been reported within 140 days.
Definitions, exceptions
Republicans defended against numerous questions about the core regulation in their bill — that a physician’s perception of “heartbeat” in a “fetus” is what prohibits the physician from providing an abortion.
Many Democrats and numerous health care providers questioned the use of “fetus” when medical providers would use “embryo” as early in a pregnancy as cardiac activity can be detected and use of the word “heartbeat” when an embryo does not have a full heart to beat at that time.
During Tuesday's meeting of the House Health and Human Services Committee, Lundgren defended the bill’s cutoff.
“In the United States and across the world, we recognize (a lack of) heartbeat as death,” she said. “So I think it’s common and easy to say that life begins at heartbeat.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, agreed.
“If my heart stops beating and it can’t be detected, would I not be dead?” he said. “There, we define with a heartbeat. I rest my case.”
Democrats called the cardiac activity benchmark arbitrary and said it equated to a total abortion ban. Democrats, including some physicians, also questioned the requirement of an abdominal sonogram, since that is not common practice among OB-GYNs.
Lundgren said the abdominal sonogram was in the 2018 bill and because their use would detect cardiac activity at different times for different pregnancies, Republicans do not refer to a number of weeks in the language.
Many Democrats’ proposed amendments would have changed aspects of exceptions granted in the bill.
Jochum proposed adding women with intellectual and developmental disabilities to the list of exceptions.
“People with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities are victims of sexual assault seven times more than those people without a disability,” she said. “... We have a duty to include them in the exceptions in this bill.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, was the only Republican Senator to vote for Jochum’s amendment.
House Health and Human Services Committee Chair Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, indicated why Republicans took up a nearly identical bill to the previous one.
“We are using the same language because this is what came back from the Supreme Court,” she said. “We’re giving them another chance to look at it.”
Throughout the day Tuesday, chants by abortion rights supporters rose and fell before, during and after a public hearing held by the House Health and Human Services Committee. Between chants, hymns sometimes could be heard being sung by Christian anti-abortion advocates.
Abortion rights supporters from the tri-state area carpooled to Des Moines and chanted against the bill — “My body, my choice” and “We can’t wait to vote you out” among them.
“While we know what result is likely, it was important to be here and vent and make our voices heard and to be around people who feel the same,” said Allison Simpson, of Bellevue.
Dubuque County Right to Life Executive Director Augustine Payne, his family and his nonprofit’s intern, Loras College student Grace Van Petten, attended, providing testimony during the House and Senate committees.
“Max is the same human at age 2 as he was conceived, as he was at his first heartbeat,” Payne said of his son. “Iowa should start by granting the equality that you and I enjoy to the pre-born girls and boys.”