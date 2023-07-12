Abortion-Iowa
Buy Now

Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in opposition to the new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy introduced by Republican lawmakers in a special session on Tuesday.

 Hannah Fingerhut

DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed a bill Tuesday night restricting abortion at the detection of cardiac activity after hours of proposed amendments by Democrats and after hundreds of divided Iowans demonstrated at the Capitol.

Just after 11 p.m. -- after the Telegraph Herald's deadline for today's print edition -- the Iowa Senate voted, 32-17 with one senator absent, to pass a bill that is nearly identical to one a Republican majority passed in 2018. The vote was along party lines, but for Iowa Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, who was the lone Republican Senator to vote against the bill.

Recommended for you

Tags