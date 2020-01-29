New Hampshire general will oversee Wisconsin National Guard changes
MADISON, Wis. — An East Coast general will oversee changes in the Wisconsin National Guard’s sexual assault protocols, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.
The governor’s office said Brig. Gen. Laurie Ferris of the New Hampshire National Guard will lead implementation the changes. Farris is the assistant adjutant general for air for the New Hampshire Guard and is responsible for supervising 1,200 officers and airmen.
The National Guard Bureau in December announced it had uncovered multiple shortcomings in the Wisconsin Guard’s protocols, most notably commanders opening internal investigations into complaints rather than referring them to Army or Air Force criminal investigators as required by federal law and U.S. Department of Defense policy. The Wisconsin Guard’s top commander, Adj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, resigned at Evers’ request hours before the NGB findings became public.
Evers issued an executive order calling for the Wisconsin Guard to implement 21 of the NGB’s recommendations for improvement and find ways to prevent sexual misconduct, in part by adopting best practices from other states. The order calls for all the changes to be in place by September and for a general officer to oversee implementation.
Angered by transgender flag, Iowa GOP lawmakers seek limits
DES MOINES — Angered by a flag observing Transgender Day that briefly flew over the Iowa Capitol, Republican lawmakers moved forward Monday with a bill that would limit the types of flags state and local governments can display.
Republicans moved the bill from a subcommittee to a full committee for consideration. It would allow only the flag of the United States, state of Iowa, a prisoner of war/missing in action flag and a flag of the city, county or school district from being flown at government buildings.
A flag observing Transgender Day flew over the Capitol for less than five minutes in November at the request of Iowa Safe Schools, a group advocating for a safer environment for LGBTQ youth. Some Republican lawmakers objected and promised to introduce legislation.
Republican Sen. Jake Chapman said there must be limits, raising the possibility of a KKK or Nazi flag being flown above the Capitol.
“We have to draw that line because I don’t think anyone at this table would feel comfortable with that kind of flag being flown over our Capitol just because someone petitions and asks for it to be flown,” he said.
Democratic Sen. Tony Bisignano questioned limiting other governments.
“I don’t mind state government dominating state government but when state government wants to dominate entities under them because they can, its objectionable to me,” he said.
Ex-Illinois lawmaker pleads guilty in red-light bribery case
CHICAGO — A former Illinois state senator pleaded guilty Tuesday to accepting around a quarter of a million dollars in bribes in exchange for protecting the interests of a red-light camera company, and promised to cooperate with federal prosecutors in ongoing public corruption investigations.
Martin Sandoval, 56, entered his plea during an initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Chicago, just one day after prosecutors listed charges against the recent chair of the senate’s powerful transportation committee.
According to the plea agreement, Sandoval accepted some $250,000 in bribes, though court filings don’t name the company or other individuals who might have been involved.
Sandoval is well connected in the Illinois Democratic Party. His decision to cooperate comes after more than a year of home and office raids against multiple Democrats, several of whom have been charged, and it increases the chances that more charges will follow.
Sandoval faces up to 13 years in prison, though his cooperation could shave years off his sentence.
Charging papers say Sandoval “corruptly solicited, demanded, agreed to accept and accepted” payments for “continued support for the operation of red-light cameras in the State of Illinois.”
The alleged bribery occurred between 2016 and 2019, when, as chair of the transportation committee, Sandoval wielded enormous influence in how state transportation funds were spent.
The prosecutors’ filing offered few details, including which company or company officials paid bribes.
Sandoval also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return. He is accused of misstating his income in a 2017 return when he indicated he made around $125,000. Sandoval knew his income “substantially exceeded that amount,” the filing says.
Wisconsin man charged after fatal road-rage stabbing
WAUPACA, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was charged Monday after a fatal case of road rage.
Tyler Knutson, 23, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after the Saturday night stabbing in Iola. The victim is a 42-year-old Mukwonago man identified only by his initials.
According to the criminal complaint, Knutson was a passenger in one pickup, while the victim was a passenger in another. Both drivers described aggressive driving by the other, including following too closely, blinking between high and low beams and the lead vehicle braking numerous times.After the vehicles stopped, Knutson and the victim began pushing each other and both fell down on a snow-covered, slippery driveway. Knutson told officers he didn’t want the victim to hurt his face or break any bones, so he took out his knife, opened the blade and “poked him.” According to the complaint, Knutson told officers that the man did not punch or kick him.An autopsy found the victim died of a single stab wound to the neck that was about 3 inches deep, WLUK-TV reported.
Cash bond for Knutson was set at $500,000. He’s due back in court Feb. 11. A public defender has not been assigned yet.