State regulators acknowledged this week that they failed to comply with a law requiring them to triple a fine against an Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death.

Last month, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals imposed, and then suspended, a state fine of $17,500 against Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility.

