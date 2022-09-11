Man accused of stabbing attack pleads not guilty

Nicolae Miu, the 52-year-old accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injuring several others July 30 on a western Wisconsin river, pleaded not guilty Thursday at an arraignment in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

