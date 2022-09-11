Nicolae Miu, the 52-year-old accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injuring several others July 30 on a western Wisconsin river, pleaded not guilty Thursday at an arraignment in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
Miu, wearing an orange prisoner’s outfit, appeared before Judge Michael Waterman via a video link from the county jail, where he is being held in lieu of $1 million cash bond.
The Prior Lake man is charged with first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree homicide in the death of Schuman and injuries to four others during a confrontation on the Apple River, a popular tubing spot.
Waterman set the next hearing in the case for Nov. 1.
Man pleads guilty to felonies in Jan. 6 riotCHICAGO — A central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.
Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Ill., south of Springfield, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, prosecutors said.
Court documents say Woods was among people on the Capitol grounds illegally, joining a mob in the Lower West Terrace area. Someone in the crowd sprayed a Capitol Police officer with a chemical irritant and fled, and when the officer pursued that person, Woods lowered his shoulder and rammed into her, knocking her off her feet and sending her crashing into a downed bicycle barricade, prosecutors said.
Later that day, Woods gathered with other rioters in the media staging area at the Capitol and joined others in damaging media equipment, according to prosecutors. When a member of the media tried to walk away to protect himself and his camera, Woods ran at him and tackled him, knocking him to the ground and causing him to drop the camera, prosecutors said.
