Gunman wounds 6 at party in Chicago
CHICAGO — A gunman opened fire during a party early Saturday inside a Chicago beauty salon and wounded six people, police said.
The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the South Side neighborhood of Burnside after the gunman walked in on the gathering.
A 41-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other men, ages 28 to 48, and a 36-year-old woman were taken to hospitals in fair condition.
The gunman fled after the shooting and no arrests were immediately made. Police didn’t say how many people were inside the salon when the shooting happened.
Murder charge dropped in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — A new prosecutor in Winnebago County dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man who was arrested more than a year ago, saying records show he was working at the time of the shooting.
Shawnqiz Lee was charged last year with killing Julian Young, of Rockford, in 2018, based on someone months later identifying him as one of two intruders at the scene, State’s Attorney J. Hanley said.
“No other evidence linked Mr. Lee to the murder,” Hanley said Thursday.
Payroll records given to Rockford police after Lee’s arrest show he was working at the time of the murder, said Hanley, who took office on Dec. 1, long after Lee was charged by a different prosecutor.
“The state’s attorney’s office will continue its commitment of bringing criminals to justice while ensuring that innocent people are not charged with crimes,” Hanley said.
MACOMB, Ill. — Trustees at Western Illinois University approved a 2½-year contract with the school’s new president Friday and set the salary at $320,000 a year.
Guiyou Huang starts Jan. 1. He’s been president since July 2019 at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa.
“I want to talk to the students ... to hear their concerns and know how I can support them,” Huang said.
WIU trustees unanimously chose Huang on Nov. 16. Jack Thomas was president for eight years. Martin Abraham served as interim president for 18 months.