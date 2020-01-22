Iowa regulators seek more analysis of Dakota Access Pipeline
BISMARCK, N.D. — Iowa regulators want owners of the Dakota Access Pipeline to provide expert analysis to back up the company’s claim that doubling the line’s capacity won’t increase the likelihood of a spill, a requirement their counterparts in North Dakota haven’t imposed.
The Iowa Utilities Board last week ordered the company to “provide expert explanation of whether the increased flow will increase the amount of oil that will be released if a spill occurs.”
Reynolds announces plan to study school safety
DES MOINES — Iowa will create an organization within state government designed to prevent school shootings under a plan announced Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Reynolds said she’s creating a Governor’s School Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It would cost $2 million to start and $1.5 million annually to operate.
Defense seeks murder trial delay
IOWA CITY — Defense lawyers for the man charged in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts are asking a judge to delay his trial. Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera say they need to push back the Feb. 4 trial date so that they have time to appeal a judge’s ruling that allowed key evidence to be used against their client. The Iowa Supreme Court will consider whether to take the appeal.
Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death.