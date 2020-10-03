Investigation continues into body found by interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids continue to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found along an interstate highway.
KCRG-TV reports that authorities on Thursday identified the victim as 61-year-old Neva Jean Rhyne, of Indianapolis. Also Thursday, her 2005 Buick LeSabre was located.
But what happened to her remains a mystery. Rhyne’s body was found along Interstate 380 Monday. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cedar Rapids police.
Grassley not exposed to virus
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley isn’t believed to have been exposed to anyone testing positive for the coronavirus and is continuing to take normal precautions, an aide said Friday.
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, serves as Senate president pro tempore and is third in the line of succession, following Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Grassley’s largely ceremonial role has taken on new significance since President Donald Trump announced that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Asked about whether Grassley was taking any new precautions, Grassley aide Michael Zona said he was continuing to follow guidance from the Senate doctor, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
Given that Grassley is 87, he would be considered at higher risk if he became infected with the virus.
“We are not aware of any exposure to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Zona wrote in an email. “Sen. Grassley continues to take precautions to defend against contracting the virus.”
Drive-by shooting result of feud
MILWAUKEE — A drive-by shooting that left seven people wounded outside a Milwaukee funeral home was not a random attack, but the result of an ongoing feud between two separate parties, according to police.
Officials did not elaborate in a news release Thursday on the dispute or whether it was connected to the homicide victim that had brought mourners to Serenity Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon.
Shots were fired from a passing vehicle into a crowd that had gathered for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, a 26-year-old whose slaying remains unsolved.
All of the injured, including men and women ranging in age from 20 to 48 years old, were hospitalized in stable condition, according to acting Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson.
Police said they were working with other law enforcement agencies to arrest the person or people who fired the shots. The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.
The funeral home shooting came on a violent day in Milwaukee in which at least nine others were shot in seven separate shootings, including two who died, police said.
Man injured in house explosion
URBANA, Ill. — A man has been injured in a house explosion and fire in eastern Illinois.
The explosion was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Friday at a ranch-style home in Urbana, south of Chicago.
A number of area fire departments responded and brought the blaze under control.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson told the News-Gazette in Champaign that people in the area pulled the injured man from the rubble. He was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The state Fire Marshal’s office has been asked to look into what caused the explosion.