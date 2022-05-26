Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats renewed calls Wednesday for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun safety bills that were rejected without any debate just over two years ago.
The bills would institute a universal background check for gun sales and implement a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, called a special session in 2019 to pass them, but Republicans ignored him.
There is a new call to pass the bills after an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Democratic state Sen. Melissa Agard, of Madison, launched a petition Wednesday calling on Republicans to take up the bills. Evers, in a statement, said he is ready to “work with any Republican who wants to find common ground.”
Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return messages.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said Republicans “need to be more concerned about parents than they are about the NRA. They need to be more worried about keeping kids safe than they are about keeping their political futures safe.”
Kaul, the parent of two young children, said “We need our legislators to get serious about these issues.”
Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
DES MOINES — Deer hunters would be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers Tuesday and sent to the governor.
The measure given final approval by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists.
“The purpose of this season is not to hunt for sport but to manage the size of the herd, which is why more efficient and effective firearms are being authorized,” said Republican Sen. Ken Rozenboom, of Oskaloosa.
Charles City Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard, a former active-duty U.S. Army soldier and now a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill. He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.
He said he had about 200 hours of basic rifle marksmanship training to learn how to handle similar weapons and be combat certified.
Prichard said his home is close enough to the edge of town that such weapons fired from hunting areas near Charles City could put his family within the reach of bullets fired from such weapons.
Deer hunting with AR-15 rifles is allowed in other states. Many states have restrictions for when they can be used and regulate the type of ammunition allowed.
Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges
PULASKI, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of participating in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.
Riley Kasper, 23, of Pulaski, is accused of pepper-spraying law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot and faces charges that include assaulting officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, WLUK-TV reported.
Prosecutors say Kasper communicated on social media with another individual about the riot.
“I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” Kasper said. “As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol.”
About 800 defendants have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Roughly 300 pleaded guilty. Juries have convicted four other defendants after trials.
Charges in the riot range from misdemeanor offenses for those who only entered the Capitol to seditious conspiracy charges against members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group.
Elections panel delays chair vote after GOP member resigns
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission postponed choosing its new chairman Tuesday after a Republican commissioner who could have challenged for the post abruptly resigned, saying the state GOP doesn’t want him to lead the commission because he believes Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden fair and square.
Dean Knudson told the commission in a farewell speech that Republican leaders have branded him a “RINO,” or Republican In Name Only, a derogatory term Republicans attach to members of the party they don’t feel are conservative enough.
Knudson said he believes that the GOP has “falsely peddled” conspiracy theories that Biden somehow Wisconsin from Trump, even though multiple recounts and court rulings have found no widespread fraud and that Biden beat Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state.
