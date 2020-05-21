Outbreak claims 23 lives at nursing home
SHERMAN — The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of 23 residents of a central Illinois nursing home, health officials said.
A woman in her 80s is the latest victim of the outbreak at The Villas East home in Sherman, Sangamon County Department of Public Health officials reported Tuesday.
In total, 62 Villas East residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including one who is hospitalized, as well as 46 staff members.
Outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have claimed more than 33,000 lives, more than a third of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S., according to a count by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 takes toll on Ditka’s restaurant
CHICAGO — The coronavirus outbreak has contributed to the closing of Mike Ditka’s restaurant on Chicago’s Gold Coast.
Ditka’s Restaurant Group announced Monday that it will permanently close the downtown location because of the ongoing economic impact of the outbreak and the impending end of its lease.
“We have made the extremely difficult decision to close our Chicago restaurant due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and the short term left on our lease,” the company said in a statement.”
The memorabilia-filled eatery, opened in 1997.