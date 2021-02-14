Grassley, Ernst vote to acquit Trump
Both of Iowa’s senators, Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, voted to acquit former President Donald Trump during impeachment proceedings on Saturday.
Trump was accused of inciting an insurrection for riling up a crowd that attacked the U.S. Capitol last month. Grassley said that his vote “does not excuse” Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, but he maintained that the trial was unconstitutional.
“We do not have the authority to try a private citizen like former President Trump. Even if we did, he should have been accorded the protections of due process of law in his trial,” Grassley said in a statement. “And even if we assume he has been, the House Managers still did not prove that he committed incitement to insurrection, the specific crime of which he stands accused. This does not excuse President Trump’s conduct on and around January 6th of this year.”
Ernst also raised concerns about the constitutionality of impeaching a private citizen.
“I strongly believe Congress should not be in the business of treating impeachment as a political tool to enact partisan revenge, and if it were to do so, Congress would set a very dangerous precedent, one that is inconsistent with the Constitution I swear an oath to,” Ernst said in a statement.
While lawmakers voted, 57-43, to find Trump guilty, the evenly divided Senate fell well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict an impeached president.
Deadly Iowa City shooting probed
IOWA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment in Iowa City.
Police were dispatched Friday night to the scene in the city’s Longfellow Neighborhood and found a man dead.
Police said in a news release that a witness reported that three men had entered the residence, shot the victim and then fled. Police aren’t releasing the name of the victim until his family has been notified and an autopsy has been completed. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Man arrested in hit-and-run case
DAVENPORT — A Davenport man was facing felony charges after being arrested Friday in a fatal hit-and-run in January.
Mark Lance Blackwood, 63, was booked into the Scott County Jail on possible charges of homicide by vehicle/reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, both felonies. Affidavits in the case allege Blackwood hit Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, Ill., on January 18. Johnson was carried on the car for about 140 feet and then fell beneath the vehicle and was dragged nearly 3,000 feet, police said.
Official: Some vaccines withheld
DES MOINES — Iowa plans to withhold COVID-19 vaccines from five counties this week because they did not use 80% of their allocations the previous week, the state’s top health official said Friday.
Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, did not name the five counties while discussing the decision with AARP members. A new state rule requiring the use of at least 80% of a county’s vaccination allotment is designed to reduce the amount of vaccine sitting in storage.
Accused driver pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY — A woman accused of driving three men suspected of firing a barrage of shots into a Sioux City home during a New Year’s party and killing a woman has pleaded not guilty to gun charges.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty Thursday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Police have said Gutierrez drove 19-year-old Christopher Morales, 18-year-old Carlos Morales and 18-year-old Anthony Bauer to the house shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. The three men are charged with firing at least 27 shots into the house, where 20-25 people were at a New Year’s party, and killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Three others were wounded.
Creston man convicted of murder
WINTERSET — A Madison County jury has convicted a Creston man of first-degree murder in the shooting death last year of another man at a rural intersection southwest of Winterset.
Gerald Parker, 42, was found guilty Thursday in the July 21 death of Jonathan Hoffman,39, of Des Moines. No sentencing date for Parker was listed Friday in online court records.