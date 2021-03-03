5 charged in shooting that injured 2-year-old
DES MOINES — Police have charged five people with attempted murder in a brazen Des Moines shooting that critically injured a 2-year-old child.
The shooting happened Monday night when more than a dozen shots were fired into a house, Des Moines police said. Officers called to the home found that one of the shots had hit a toddler, who was inside.
The child was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, police said. Later, Iowa State Patrol troopers found a crash on Interstate 80 west of Des Moines believed to be connected to the shooting and called Des Moines police.
Police said five people were arrested and two guns confiscated. By Tuesday afternoon, police said they brought attempted murder and weapons charges against Owo Robin Nyal Bol, 20, of Sioux City; Thon Robin Bol, 20, of Sioux City; Reath Stephen Yak, 20, of Storm Lake; Caine William Dominguez-Shiesl, 18, of Omaha, Neb.; and Odol Lual Othow, 20, of Worthington, Minn.
Police said the group intentionally targeted the house, but that the toddler and a 17-year-old girl who were in the home at the time were not the intended targets.
Police ID officer involved in fatal shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police have identified a Cedar Rapids police officer who fatally shot a man suspected of a motel stabbing that killed one woman and injured another.
Kyzer Moore was the officer who shot 39-year-old Arnell States, of Cedar Rapids, on Feb. 20 as States ran from a hotel where two women had been attacked. Police have said States was believed to have been the attacker who killed 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson and injured another woman.
Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to States, who was running from the building. An officer later identified as Moore chased and shot States. Police have said there is no known link between States and the women attacked.
Authorities said Moore is a 3½-year veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department. He remains on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
Norwalk man convicted of 2019 murder
WINTERSET, Iowa — A Norwalk man faces life in prison after being convicted of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in Madison County.
Jerome Moyer III, 27, was convicted Friday of shooting Roseanna Otto, 23, at her Winterset home on May 27, 2019.
Otto was the mother of three when she was killed. Moyer was the father of two of her children.
Her family said there were several instances of domestic violence during their relationship but Moyer was charged only once. He was given a deferred prosecution agreement in that 2014 case.
He was given a 10-year suspended sentence after he broke into another woman’s home and held a knife to her throat in 2015.
The family said Moyer shot Otto because he wanted to get back together but she refused.
Wisconsin man jailed in killing of 6-week-old
MENOMONIE, Wis. — A western Wisconsin man is jailed on suspicion of killing his 6-week-old son.
The 28-year-old Menomonie man was arrested after an autopsy determined the infant was a homicide victim, according to officials. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, Minn., performed the autopsy.
Officers were called to the family’s apartment the night of Feb. 19 on a report of a “disorderly male,” according to a police report. The man led officers to his son, who was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. The baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man is being held on a possible charge of first-degree reckless homicide.
Judge orders competency review of suspect in UW-Madison killing
MADISON, Wis. — A judge in Dane County has ordered a competency examination for the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008.
Attorneys for David Kahl say he has had recent medical episodes which raise questions about whether he has the ability to assist in his defense. The nature of those episodes were not described in the defense attorneys’ letter to Judge Juan Colas.
The 54-year-old defendant was charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Prosecutors say Kahl stabbed and strangled Zimmermann after going to houses in her neighborhood asking for money.
Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction.
Colas on Monday ordered Kahl to have a competency exam with a report finished within 15 days if Kahl is given an inpatient exam or 30 days if it’s at an outpatient facility.
Kahl is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Colas on March 25.
5 hurt in Chicago carbon monoxide leak, fire
CHICAGO — Five people were hurt early Tuesday in a carbon monoxide leak and fire in a Chicago apartment building, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called for high carbon monoxide readings about 4:30 a.m. at the North Side building. Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Crews found a faulty furnace and returned carbon monoxide levels to normal a short time later, officials said. Residents then were allowed to return to the building.
About 30 minutes later, a small fire was found in one of the units, officials said. The blaze was extinguished a short time after it was discovered. One person was taken to a hospital with a minor burn, officials said.
Firefighters rescue men stranded on ice
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford firefighters have rescued two men who became stranded on a patch of ice after it broke free from a bank and began floating down a river.
The two men were fishing while sitting on a mattress atop a roughly 20-by-20 feet patch of ice when the ice broke free Monday and floated about 500 yards down the Rock River.
Firefighters deployed an inflatable boat to rescue the men. No one fell into the water and no one was hurt.
The men were fortunate that the slab of ice did not break up, Duran said. Instead, it kept them afloat and prevented them from falling into the river and risking hypothermia.