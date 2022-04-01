Iowa man charged in killing of 10-year-old
girl has trial moved
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An Iowa man charged in the killing of a 10-year-old Davenport girl who was missing for nine months before her remains were found in a pond will see his trial moved out of Scott County.
A judge on Wednesday granted a request by Henry Dinkins’ lawyers for a change of venue. A new venue for Dinkins’ trial was not immediately selected.
Dinkins pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell.
Prosecutors say Dinkins took the girl from a Davenport apartment complex in July 2020, fatally shot her and hid her body in rural eastern Iowa. Breasia was the half sister of Dinkins’ son, and investigators have said both children were staying the night with him at the apartment where he was living with a girlfriend.
The girl’s disappearance prompted a monthslong search that ended in March 2021 when two people fishing near DeWitt discovered her remains.
Dinkins, a registered sex offender with a history of violent and reckless behavior, had been granted an early release from prison less than four months before Breasia disappeared.
Man sentenced in 2019 Illinois trooper slaying
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man who pleaded guilty to charges for his role in the fatal shooting of an Illinois State Police trooper was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday in the 2019 case.
Al Stewart Jr. was sentenced to 36 months for obstructing justice and 28 months for possession with intent to distribute cannabis, said Chris Allen, a spokesman for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office.
A charge of armed violence was dismissed, Allen said.
The sentences will run concurrently with each other and with a federal sentence, he said.
Stewart pleaded guilty to federal gun charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.
After the sentencing, Stewart was returned to federal custody, Allen said.
Stewart pleaded guilty last year in the August 2019 death of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, 33, who died after being wounded during a shootout while serving a warrant at an East St. Louis home
Christopher R. Grant, who lived at the home where the warrant was being served, has been charged with murder in Hopkins’ death and is awaiting trial. Grant and Stewart engaged in a day-long standoff with East St. Louis police, Illinois State Police, the SWAT team and other law enforcement before they surrendered.
Grant was indicted on eight federal charges in March 2020, including first-degree murder, maintaining a drug house, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
Conservative lawyer enters Wisconsin AG race
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and wants to investigate allegations that hospitals killed COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.
Karen Mueller quietly announced March 19 that she’s entering the GOP primary for the position. She’ll face former state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in the Aug. 9 election. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul. Mueller didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment.
Mueller lives in Chippewa Falls and founded the Amos Center for Justice and Liberty, a law firm “dedicated to vindicating Americans’ constitutional and civil rights,” according to its website. Issues the firm focuses on include masks in schools, injuries and deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine mandates and election fraud, according to the site.
She filed an unsuccessful lawsuit in November 2020 asking the state Supreme Court to throw out the results of the presidential election, alleging that the election was tainted by the use of illegal drop boxes across the state. The justices refused to take the case.
In a news release, Mueller cited three reasons for running for attorney general. First, she wants to open investigations into whether Wisconsin hospitals killed COVID-19 patients. She alleges that hospitals withheld life-saving treatments to ensure patients became so ill that they needed ventilators, driving up the hospitals’ profits.
She didn’t say in the release what treatments would have saved patients’ lives, but she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for a story published Thursday that doctors should have prescribed the anti-parasite drug ivermectin.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn’t authorized or approved ivermectin for use against COVID-19. Most health experts recommend against prescribing it for that purpose.
Mueller also wants to investigate deaths and injuries caused by COVID-19 vaccines as potential homicides, saying government officials showed a callous disregard for people’s rights when they gave them the vaccine “frankenshots” without really understanding the vaccines’ effects.
She went on to assert that the deaths wouldn’t have happened if Donald Trump had won the election. Trump never would have favored withholding life-saving treatments or pushed for mandatory vaccinations.
“It was only by installing the Biden Administration that this horrifying murder conspiracy could unfold right before the eyes of American Citizens,” the news release said.
Jarchow and Toney campaign officials didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Mueller entering the race.
Mueller mounted an unsuccessful bid for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional seat in 2014. She came in second in a Republican primary to Tony Kurtz, who went on to lose to Democratic incumbent Ron Kind.