Man charged in weekend death of UIC student
CHICAGO — Chicago police say a man who lived near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus has been charged in the strangulation of a student.
The body of 19-year-old Ruth George of Berwyn was found in a campus parking lot over the weekend. The Cook County medical examiner says an autopsy showed George died of strangulation.
Charged Monday with first-degree murder and sexual assault is 26-year-old Donald Thurman. Police say Thurman was released from an Illinois prison last year after completing a six-year sentence for a 2016 armed robbery.
Campus police found George unresponsive in the garage on Saturday after her family had reported her missing. Chicago authorities pronounced George dead at the scene.
Thurman made an initial court appearance Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court.
Attorney: 2nd Iowa sex offender says therapist exploited him
IOWA CITY — An attorney says a second patient at a program for Iowa’s most dangerous sex offenders is accusing its former treatment director of encouraging an improperly close relationship.
Attorney Jason Dunn said Tuesday that he’s representing Daniel Roe, a convicted rapist who is a patient at the Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders in Cherokee.
He says Roe fell in love with Shannon Sanders, an unlicensed psychologist who was the program’s treatment director until September.
Roe is alleging that Sanders encouraged those feelings during treatment, including allowing him to write sexually explicit stories that featured a character based on her. Dunn says Roe feels victimized.
Dunn also represents sex offender Jeffrey Goodwin, who has alleged that he was willing to kill for Sanders. He says he intends to file suit on their behalf.
The Iowa Department of Human Services forced Sanders to resign in September after an investigation found that she violated numerous policies.
The Cherokee police department has said that it’s investigating.
Sanders declined comment last week, and didn’t immediately return a message Tuesday.
Group that helps run Powerball says it is a ‘private entity’
IOWA CITY — An Iowa-based nonprofit governed by dozens of state lotteries says it is a “private entity” and not subject to the open records law.
The Multi-State Lottery Association said Tuesday that a legal review has determined it does not have to disclose its recent settlement of a lawsuit that sought millions of dollars in damages. The group helps run the Powerball game and others.
The Associated Press requested a copy of the association’s agreement with Larry Dawson, an Iowa man who won a $9 million Hot Lotto jackpot in 2011. Settlements involving government bodies are public records in Iowa.
But lottery association general counsel Patricia Lantz says the group “has operated as a private entity” since the 1980s. She says it provides the public information when possible but that the settlement agreement is confidential.
Dawson’s lawsuit contended that his jackpot would have been $16.5 million bigger if the association’s information security director, Eddie Tipton, hadn’t rigged the previous prize. Tipton is serving prison time for rigging several jackpots worth millions of dollars dating back to 2005.
Mother gets 40 years for sexually assaulting her children
APPLETON, Wis. — A Fox Valley mother will spend decades behind bars for sexually assaulting her two young children and making explicit videos.
The 34-year-old Grand Chute woman was sentenced Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court to 40 years in prison to be followed by 25 years of extended supervision.
WLUK-TV reports Judge Gregory Gill told the mother her children’s “pain and suffering will go on in perpetuity” and tragically it was caused by the one who was empowered to be their caretaker.
A criminal complaint says the woman sexually assaulted her 7-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter during the course of several months and posted sexually explicit images and videos online.
The Associated Press is not naming the woman to protect the identity of the victims.
Milwaukee OKs ban on plastic straws; mayor still has to sign
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council approved a ban on single-use plastic straws, but customers can still get them by request.
The ordinance passed Tuesday on a 13-2 vote and now goes to Mayor Tom Barrett for his signature. His office said Barrett “supports the concept” but needs to review the ordinance before deciding in the coming week whether to sign it.
The ordinance says that beginning April 14, 2020, restaurants and bars will be prohibited from providing plastic straws if a customer doesn’t ask for one.
Milwaukee would be joining a growing list of cities that are passing similar ordinances, including Seattle, Fort Myers, Florida, and Washington, D.C. California and Oregon have passed statewide bans.
January trial scheduled for man charged in Ames slaying
AMES, Iowa — A man suspected of fatally stabbing his roommate at their Ames apartment has pleaded not guilty.
Story County court records say 55-year-old David Hunter entered the written plea Monday to a charge of first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 14.
Officers who responded to the residence around 6:10 p.m. Nov. 7 found an injured man later identified as 37-year-old Christopher Swalwell suffering from knife wounds. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.
The court records say Hunter told investigators that he was responsible for Swalwell’s injuries.
Council Bluffs police make arrest after body found in sheet
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Police have charged a Council Bluffs man with murder in the death of a person whose body was found wrapped in a sheet near the city’s downtown.
Council Bluffs police said Tuesday that officers arrested 36-year-old Dubol Koat on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of William Josephtong Dut.
Koat’s arrest came nearly a month after officers were called Oct. 28 to investigate a body found wrapped in a sheet. Police identified the body as Dut, a 35-year-old resident of Council Bluffs.
Police say Koat and Dut were roommates and co-workers.
Police haven’t said how Dut died.
Online court records don’t show if Koat has a lawyer who could answer questions about the charges.
State to crackdown on illegal parking in handicapped spaces
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State officials are reminding holiday shoppers in Illinois not to park in handicapped-accessible spaces.
WLS-TV reports Tuesday that a state-wide wide crackdown on illegal parking will start Friday at shopping malls and shopping centers. It will continue through the holiday season.
The television station reports that fines for parking in such spaces can be up to $350.
Secretary of State Jesse White warns that “if you don’t belong here, don’t park here.”
White adds that when people park in spaces designated for the handicapped “they take away the vital space that is necessary for people with disabilities to safely get in and get out of their vehicle and get about their day.”The Associated Press