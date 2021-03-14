Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
MASON CITY — Police in northern Iowa are investigating the discovery of what appear to be human bones.
Mason City police said in a news release that a resident found the bones, along with clothing, on Thursday on the shore of the Winnebago River.
Officers searched the area and found additional bones. Everything that was collected was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for examination.
Not-guilty plea issued on murder charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man last year.
Roderick Banks, 36, entered the written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court, the Sioux City Journal reported. He’s been charged with the murder count and a count being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Nov. 1 shooting death of 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird near Park Place Apartments in Sioux City.
Prosecutors have said Banks confronted Blackbird and Blackbird’s girlfriend outside the apartment complex and shot Blackbird once in the chest. Police believe the shooting was related to a drug deal.
Investigators recovered a handgun they believe was the murder weapon.
Authorities said Banks left town after the shooting and was arrested Feb. 8 in Alabama.
Fatal crash results in 5-year prison sentence
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash last year that killed an 8-year-old boy.
Troy Pokorny, 37, was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, television station KETV in Omaha, Neb., reported.
Police have said Pokorny was behind the wheel when he hit 8-year-old Quintin Brownfield in a Council Bluffs intersection, then fled the scene as the boy lay on the ground bleeding from a head wound. The boy was rushed to a hospital in Omaha, where he died.
Police found Pokorny’s vehicle a short distance from the crash site and arrested Pokorny.
Man sentenced for Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES — A man who killed one person and injured another in a shooting in a commercial district north of I-235 in Des Moines was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week.
Michael Lyke Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years on each of three counts in the case, television station KCCI reported. He was ordered to serve the sentences one after the other.
In February, Lyke pleaded guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the June 2019 killing of 41-year-old Earl Caldwell. Another man, 39-year-old Des Moines resident Littleton William Clark, was injured.
Lyke had been scheduled to go to trial in April on first-degree murder and other charges and would have received a mandatory life sentence if convicted.