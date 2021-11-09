Domestic dispute leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A shooting involving a married couple that stemmed from a domestic disturbance left a woman dead and her husband wounded, according to sheriff’s officials.
The shooting occurred Sunday morning at a home in Pottawattamie County just east of Council Bluffs, investigators with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said deputies were called around 7:45 a.m. Sunday to the home for reports of a disturbance and arrived to find 86-year-old Harvey Rankin suffering from a gunshot wound and his 83-year-old wife, Bonnie Rankin, dead inside the home. Harvey Rankin was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Neb., with critical injuries, officials said.
Investigators did not give details Monday regarding what led up to the shooting or say who they believe the shooter to be, but did say that “everyone involved in this incident is accounted for and there is no danger to the public.”
House fire claims woman’s life
BETTENDORF — A woman has died in a house fire in Bettendorf, officials there said.
Firefighters were called to the home late Saturday night and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.
A man was able to escape from the burning home, officials said, but a woman was trapped and died in the blaze. Officials did not immediately release the woman’s name.
The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Bettendorf Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire.
Police investigate teen’s shooting
DES MOINES — Police are investigating a shooting over the weekend that critically wounded a 15-year-old boy.
The shooting happened late Sunday morning, when officers were called to an area in the Evelyn Davis Park neighborhood, police said.
Arriving officers found someone performing CPR on the wounded teen, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the teen’s name or announced any arrests in the shooting.
Fort Dodge man shot multiple times
FORT DODGE — An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge on Sunday.
Fort Dodge police said the shooting was reported around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found the man with gunshot wounds in his abdomen.
The Messenger reports the victim was taken to an area hospital and later flown to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment.
Investigators determined that the shooting took place inside an apartment before the victim fled. He was found in a nearby parking lot.
Police found a gun after the shooting and investigators interviewed witnesses on Sunday.
Luana man dies in farming accident
CLERMONT — A man is dead after a farm accident in northeastern Iowa.
Fayette County deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday afternoon found 38-year-old Evan Pape, of Luana, pinned between a corn wagon and his service truck in a cornfield near the town of Clermont. The sheriff’s department said in a posting on Facebook that Pape was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was released.
Woman shot by police faces charges
DES MOINES — A woman shot by a Des Moines police officer last month has been released from the hospital, and is now facing charges.
Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35, of Des Moines, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts with a weapon. After Mehle’s hospital release on Friday, she was booked into the Polk County Jail.
The shooting on Oct. 5 followed a 911 call from a man who reported that a woman had tried to stab him on the sidewalk. An officer who arrived to help reported that Mehle advanced on him while ignoring his commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man shooting at a squirrel in his yard with an air rifle unintentionally shot and wounded a man from Missouri who was driving by at the time, law enforcement authorities said Friday.
Philip Olson, 69, of Iowa City, turned himself in to police after hearing about the man being injured on Oct. 17, Iowa City police and the Johnson County prosecutor’s office said.
Olson said he was shooting at the squirrel from inside his home and missed. Police found a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle that had crashed. He appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.