Widow of disgraced cop gets probation for her role in scheme
CHICAGO — The widow of a northern Illinois police officer who killed himself amid an investigation of his alleged theft of thousands of dollars from a youth program was sentenced on Tuesday to two years probation for her role in the scheme.
Melodie Gliniewicz, who pleaded guilty in February to one felony count of deceptive practices in exchange for prosecutors’ agreement to drop several other charges, faced a maximum sentence of three years in prison. But Lake County Judge James Booras’ sentence was not surprising given that prosecutors did not ask that Gliniewicz be sent to prison.
In sentencing Gliniewicz, Booras said that there was no indication that Gliniewicz took any money from the Fox Lake Explorers Post that her husband oversaw. Booras said her involvement was totally the result of her late husband, Fox Lake Police Lt. Charles Joe Gliniewicz’s scheme to use thousands of dollars from the program’s funds to pay for a vacation, meals, health club membership and other personal expenses.
Further, he said, “The defendant appears to be rehabilitated.”
Man who shot Chicago police officers sentenced to 31 years
CHICAGO — A convicted felon who pleaded guilty to charges that he opened fire on police in 2020, wounding three officers, was sentenced Monday to 31 years in prison.
The sentence comes two months after Lovelle Jordan, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The charges stem from a July 2020 shooting that came shortly after Jordan was arrested in connection with a carjacking in downtown Chicago. Dozens of shots were fired in a shootout with Jordan and three officers were shot. Jordan was also shot and was left paralyzed.
Geopolitics leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders
Boeing has removed 141 airplanes from its backlog of pending orders, many of them because of what it termed geopolitical considerations including restrictions on sales because of sanctions like those imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine.
That means that Chicago-based Boeing now questions whether those sales will ever be completed because of sanctions.
Boeing still has more than 4,200 undelivered orders. Under U.S. accounting rules, Boeing regularly adds or removes orders from the backlog, but usually only when an order is canceled or the buyer’s financial problems put the deal in jeopardy.
This time, however, the company said Tuesday that about two-thirds of the 130 Boeing 737s that it removed from the backlog resulted from geopolitical reasons including sanctions. The move suggests that 85 to 90 sales were, in effect, downgraded to questionable because of the sanctions.
Boeing did not identify the customers. The company previously indicated that it had undelivered orders for 34 planes with Russian carriers Utair and Volga-Dnepr and seven with SkyUp Airlines of Ukraine. A company spokeswoman said planes ordered by leasing companies but destined ultimately for a Russian airline were also removed from the backlog.