The Iowa DNR plans to use targeted herbicide treatments to eliminate invasive aquatic plants near West Okoboji Lake in Dickinson County, Iowa.

 David Thoreson via Iowa Capital Dispatch

State officials will use a herbicide to kill invasive aquatic plants that were recently discovered in two canal systems that connect to West Okoboji Lake.

But the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will have to wait until next year to target another invasive species in a third area near the lake because it has already produced seed and is dying, said Jason Euchner, aquatic vegetation management biologist for the DNR.

