Abortion bill passes out of Senate committee
DES MOINES — A resolution amending the Iowa Constitution to declare there is no right to an abortion in the state passed a Senate committee Thursday, making it eligible for floor debate.
The measure passed with only Republican votes from the Senate State Government Committee.
Republican Sen. Jake Chapman has been outspoken in his opposition to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling, which found a woman’s right to control her body meant she had the right to an abortion. The ruling rejected a state law requiring a 72-hour waiting period for abortions.
Chapman called the decision “the most misconstrued judicial decision I’ve ever seen.” He argued the amendment approved by the committee would restore the people’s voice through elected lawmakers.
“This is about the people having their voice through the elected body to represent their will,” he said.
Democratic Sen. Claire Celsi accused Republicans of weaponizing the constitution to eliminate rights.
The amendment must pass the legislature this year, again next year and then would go to voters as early as 2022.
Groups seek moratorium on hog farm permits
DES MOINES — Environmental groups and community activists rallied Thursday at the Iowa Capitol to push lawmakers to consider halting the growth of hog farms in the state.
Activists at the rally called on lawmakers to consider a House bill introduced last year that would impose a moratorium on hog farm permits. Republican committee leaders blocked the Democrat-sponsored bill by declining to assign it to a subcommittee.
Officials in about a fourth of Iowa counties have passed resolutions asking lawmakers to impose a moratorium.
Iowa had nearly 25 million pigs on farms as of last month, a record December inventory. The state also has seen an increasing number of rivers, lakes and streams impaired by pollutants.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing a 1-cent sales tax increase to generate $100 million annually for water quality.
Two groups sponsoring the event, Food and Water Watch and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, have sued the state, claiming it has violated its obligation to protect the Raccoon River for the benefit of all Iowans by failing to limit the pollution running off large animal farms. The case is on appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.
FAA investigating crash of university’s drone
IOWA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused a University of Iowa research drone to crash in a mobile home park near the Iowa City Municipal Airport.
It came down Dec. 18 next to one of the homes, strewing shattered parts nearby but striking no one. The university reported that the 100-pound aircraft became unresponsive before crashing.
Tom Schnell, a professor of industrial and systems engineering and lab director, was remotely operating the drone to test visual navigation functions for commercial drone applications, the university said. It had taken off from the airport.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that the drone was purchased for $300,000 in 2018. It has an 18-foot wingspan.
Investigators puzzled by pipe bombs at crash site
KNOXVILLE — Local, state and federal investigators are trying to find out who made or provided homemade pipe bombs found near the wreckage of a pickup truck that crashed and burned in southern Iowa.
Ron Humphrey with the State Fire Marshal Division said Thursday the bombs were ejected from the truck as it rolled early in the morning on Jan. 12 on Iowa Highway 92, just east of Knoxville. Officers recovered three devices that have since been rendered safe. Humphrey described them as “big enough to have done some serious damage” if they were to have exploded.
The crash killed Del Sorey, 62, who was alone in the pickup, Humphrey said. Investigators have searched Sorey’s Arnolds Park home and two other properties linked to acquaintances of his. No arrests have been reported, Humphrey said.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, he said.
Arsonist found guilty of attempted murder
INDEPENDENCE — A man has been found guilty of setting a fire that injured two people at his eastern Iowa home.
A jury convicted Shane Heins, 45, on Wednesday of arson and two counts of attempted murder. Before the trial, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault for shoving his stepdaughter at the home.
The online court records don’t list a sentencing date.
Investigators said Heins set the fire March 2 last year in Independence in an effort to kill his wife, Christina Heins, and her uncle, Nick Necker. Both were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
A witness reported seeing Shane Heins throwing items and furniture around the home and pouring gasoline around the wooden steps between the house and garage.