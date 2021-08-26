MADISON, Wis. — Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday after meeting with base officials.
The base, located about 40 miles east of La Crosse in western Wisconsin, is one of three military installations nationwide that has been processing people evacuated from Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban.
Johnson, a Republican, visited Fort McCoy along with Republican state lawmakers and some military veterans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was also there separately and met with refugees, U.S. Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the leader of the Wisconsin National Guard.
“Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country’s efforts over the past two decades,” Evers said in a statement.
During a news conference at the base, Johnson questioned the status of the refugees being brought there and whether they had been fully vetted. He said he saw numerous refugees during his visit and got the impression that those who had arrived were happy to be there, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“It sounds like the first group of people that arrived are just relieved to have been able to escape Afghanistan. They won the lottery, they’re here in America,” he said. “The vast majority are here wanting what we want, the opportunity to raise their families in safety and security, with opportunity.”
But Johnson faulted President Joe Biden’s administration, saying its assurances about the vetting process was putting “lipstick on a pig.”
“Maybe they’re taking biometrics, but you need biometrics taken beforehand that you can compare them to,” he said.
GOP probe into 2020 election could cost 9 times more than thought
MADISON — A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election could cost taxpayers at least $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer, according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party.
Priebus revealed details about the expanded cost of the probe during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump. Priebus briefly served as Trump’s chief of staff.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the probe. Under the original contract, Gableman was to be paid $44,000 over four months and three investigators were to get $9,600 each. One of the investigators was never hired and the other two quit last month.
Priebus told Bannon that the investigation would cost “about $680,000, at least to start.” He did not specify whether the money would come from taxpayers, donations or both.
Vos, who is close friends with Priebus, met with Trump at an Alabama rally on Saturday and promised to keep him updated on the investigation.
Vos said in a statement Wednesday that Assembly Republicans were working with Gableman to conduct a “swift, complete and thorough investigation.” Part of that discussion, Vos said, included hiring independent contractors to help. He did not detail who or what their job would be.
“We believe a cyber-forensic audit is necessary to ensure issues did not happen in 2020,” Vos said. “We have allocated additional resources to Justice Gableman to ensure this investigation gets to the truth.”
Vos did not release a copy of the contract with Gableman or immediately respond to a request for the contract.
Education chief urges vaccinations, masks to prevent school shutdowns
MADISON — Wisconsin’s top education official on Wednesday urged everyone headed into school buildings in coming days to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks — steps she said would help ensure schools don’t have to shut down amid a spike in new cases.
Jill Underly, state superintendent of schools, wrote an editorial urging a united front against the virus, noting that the situation was different than last year thanks to the availability of vaccines to help stop the spread. Many schools in Wisconsin didn’t open to in-person learning at the start of the 2020 academic year, or took a hybrid approach for at least part of the year.
“The asks are simple, and the rewards are great,” Underly said. “Wear a mask when inside buildings. Get vaccinated if you’re able to. Maintain safe distancing where possible. If we agree to collectively use these mitigation strategies, our school buildings remain open.”
Wisconsin’s two largest districts, Milwaukee and Madison, were both looking into a vaccine mandate for teachers.
Missing fire chief’s body found in truck
ARCADIA — Authorities have confirmed a body discovered in a truck in northern Wisconsin is that of a missing fire chief.
Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies found Halvorsen’s truck in a remote wooded area near Hayward on Sunday. A body was inside the vehicle.
Authorities have identified the body as Halvorsen. A ruling on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play isn’t suspected.
Governor hires law firm to handle PFAS lawsuits
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has decided to hire a San Francisco-based law firm to handle potential lawsuits over PFAS pollution.
Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday that Sher Edling LLP has won a bidding process to serve as the state’s outside counsel for PFAS litigation.
Sher Edling LLP submitted the lowest bid among the finalists and won the contract. Under state law, the firm would be paid a percentage of whatever the state wins in litigation.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t easily break down in the environment. They have been used for decades in a range of products, including stain-resistant sprays and firefighting foam and have been an issue in communities across Wisconsin, with some of the worst pollution in Marinette and La Crosse.
Construction worker dies after being struck by lightning
MENOMONIE — A construction worker has died and another has been injured after they were struck by lightning in Dunn County.
According to sheriff’s officials, the two men were building a pole shed at a construction site in rural Menomonie when they were struck Tuesday and fell from their ladders.
The construction crew had suspended their work earlier in the day when storms and heavy rain moved through the area. But, work later resumed when they believed the weather had improved.
Authorities say the man who died was 60 and was not breathing when first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The other worker, a 20-year-old man, suffered serious injuries from the lightning strike and from a fall from his ladder. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Identities of the two men have not been released.