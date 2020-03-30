OELWEIN, Iowa — Severe storms damaged an apartment building and several farm buildings and homes in northeast Iowa on Saturday night.
A tornado that was spotted in Oelwein tore off part of the wall of a 12-unit apartment building and damaged the siding of a second building in the complex. Oelwein police said no serious injuries were reported.
Lonnie Robbins said he watched the storm moving in before retreating to the bathroom of his ground floor apartment in Oelwein, which is about 150 miles northeast of Des Moines.
“I heard something go whoosh, and I even felt it,” Robbins said. “It ripped the hallway wall off, smacked that into my apartment, and when it did that, it knocked a hole in my apartment.”
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said the storm knocked down branches and some power lines elsewhere in Oelwein and in rural parts of the county.
Tornado touches down in northern illinois
OREGON, Ill. — A tornado touched down late Saturday in northern Illinois damaging homes and uprooting trees, weather officials confirmed Sunday.
The tornado touched down in Ogle County just outside Oregon around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi. It was on the ground for roughly 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
One home appeared to have lost its roof and windows, officials said. Survey teams planned to assess the damage Sunday.
Reports of possible tornadoes Saturday also cropped up in Peoria County, where there were power outages, and Henry County.
Weather officials had issued tornado watches for dozens of Illinois counties Saturday.