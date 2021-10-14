Investigators say road rage led to fatal crash
DES MOINES — An Iowa man has been arrested in a fatal crash that happened in August in Polk County and was instigated, police say, by a display of road rage.
Steven Elmer Clark, 35, of Indianola, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in on counts of vehicular homicide by driving recklessly and vehicular homicide by drag racing, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Investigators said Clark and another man — John Schmidt, 53, of Pleasantville — were drag racing Aug. 26 at speeds of over 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65 in Polk County when Schmidt swerved toward Clark’s truck.
Schmidt then lost control, crossed the highway’s median and was hit by two vehicles in the northbound lanes, officials said. Schmidt died at the scene.
Arkansas man arrested in Iowan’s death
UNION, Iowa — A 74-year-old man found dead in his central Iowa home this week was killed, police said, and detectives have arrested a 22-year-old Arkansas man in the case.
Steve Reece was found dead Tuesday morning in a bedroom in his home in Union, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said, and investigators determined he had been killed.
Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office soon arrested Osborn Gavel, 22, of Baxter, Ark., on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Officials said Gavel was among several people who stayed in Reece’s home Monday night and believe Gavel hit the older man, leading to his death.
Union is about 30 miles northeast of Ames.
Jury finds Spirit Lake man guilty of murder
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has again been found guilty of murder in a second trial in the May 2020 death of a Cleghorn man.
A Sioux County jury on Tuesday found Gregg Eugene Winterfeld, 71, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Grant Wilson, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Wilson was found dead in a rural Ireron, Iowa, home, on May 9, 2020, and investigators determined that Winterfeld shot the younger man during an argument after the two men and a woman had spent the day drinking at the home. The woman was not injured.
Winterfeld was charged with first-degree murder, but a jury in April found him guilty of second-degree murder. Before Winterfeld could be sentenced, a judge ordered a new trial after finding an error had been made during the jury selection process. Winterfeld’s defense attorney argued in his second trial that Winterfeld shot Wilson in self-defense.
Winterfeld faces up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.
Homicide charge sought in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Department has recommended prosecutors file homicide charges in connection with a two-car crash that left three teenagers dead.
The sheriff’s department has recommended charges of second-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree reckless endangerment against a 30-year-old Madison man.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the man was speeding in his Jaguar when he rear-ended the teenagers’ Chevrolet Cruze in the town of Middleton on the evening of Oct. 2. The impact sent the teenagers’ car into a field, where it caught fire. Killed were Madison West High School senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton High School seniors Evan Kartochwill and Jack Miller.
Student, guard wounded in school shooting
CHICAGO — A girl was critically injured and a security guard also was wounded in a shooting at a Chicago high school, authorities said.
The girl, a student at the school, was shot three times in the abdomen and was in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The guard was shot at least six times in the left arm and back and was in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at Wendell Phillips Academy High School on Chicago’s South Side as school was letting out, authorities said.
Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the guard had just opened one of the doors when he was hit. The girl apparently had just walked out of the doorway.
The shooter fled the scene, Deenihan told reporters outside the school. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.