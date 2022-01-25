Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
Six people found dead in a Milwaukee home had apparently been shot and investigators are looking for the person or people responsible for the homicides, police said Monday.
The victims had injuries that are suspected to have been caused by gunfire, Milwaukee Police Sgt. Efrain Cornejo said in an email to The Associated Press. The police department continues to seek “unknown suspects,” he said.
Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of the deaths, Cornejo said.
There is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community, he added.
Milwaukee police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said at a Sunday evening news conference.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home. The identities of the dead were pending. Their deaths are being investigated as multiple homicides.
A motive and information about any suspects were not immediately known, Formolo said Sunday.
3 killed in crash near Black River Falls
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Three people died in a weekend crash just off the interstate in western Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the three were in a vehicle that struck a semi that was attempting to turn into a Kwik Trip parking lot off Interstate 94 near Black River Falls Saturday about 1 a.m. The vehicle was heading west on Hwy. 54 and struck the semi.
The patrol identifies the victims as the car’s driver, 34-year-old Leonard Hopinka, of Black River Falls, a 36-year-old passenger, Tyler Decorah, also of Black River Falls, and 35-year-old Jorden Vidana, of Onalaska.
Authorities says none of the victims were wearing seat belts and all died at the scene.