The number of people with COVID-19 who are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on any given day is at its lowest since at least August 2020, according to federal health data.

That reflects a downward trend of infections that require intensive care or longer stays at the hospitals, said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne Northeast Iowa.

