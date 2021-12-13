Illinois, Volkswagen settle emissions lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois officials have agreed to a $3.6 million settlement in a lawsuit against Volkswagen Group of America for tampering with vehicle emissions controls.
The agreement reached late last week requires Volkswagen to pay $300 for each of the nearly 12,000 affected vehicles in Illinois.
The case was a separate action by the Illinois attorney general’s office after Volkswagen signed a consent decree with the Justice Department in October 2016. Volkswagen had admitted a year earlier that it had installed elaborate software in diesel car models which suspended pollution controls except when the vehicles underwent emissions testing.
Illinois was awarded $108 million in that settlement.
The attorney general lawsuit in November 2016 alleged that Volkswagen had implemented a recall on 11,974 Illinois vehicles in 2014 for the purpose of enhancing the fraudulent emissions-control devices.
The $300-per-car agreement brings the total award to $3.592 million, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced.
Automobiles that were affected have 2.0-liter or 3.0-liter Volkswagen or Audi engines.
Bill to allow tuition reciprocity in UW System
MADISON, Wis. — A bipartisan bill introduced in the state Assembly would give the University of Wisconsin System authority over tuition reciprocity with Minnesota.
The legislation would also let UW campuses keep additional revenue from students paying Minnesota tuition rates, revenue that is currently deposited into Wisconsin’s state budget.
The reciprocity agreements between Wisconsin and Minnesota have been in place since the 1970s and have allowed students to attend colleges in their neighboring states while paying in-state tuition. The agreements are currently negotiated by Wisconsin’s Higher Educational Aids Board.
The Assembly bill introduced by Republican Rep. Shannon Zimmerman and co-sponsored by a host of Republican and Democratic colleagues, would give UW System officials authority to renegotiate reciprocity agreements with Minnesota, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
During a recent public hearing before the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo cited data from the 2020-2021 academic year to illustrate how big an impact the change would have on her campus.
“UW-River Falls enrolled almost 46 percent of its students from Minnesota, meaning we lost over $3 million in earned revenue because of the current reciprocity mechanism,” said Gallo. “That is revenue that could have been reinvested in UW-River Falls, allowing us to offer more innovative, high-quality programming for our students, meeting their demands and filling regional employer needs.”
UW System interim President Tommy Thompson is in favor of the bipartisan bill.
“This idea has been around for a long time,” said Thompson. “Finally, the Legislature is going to, I think, pass it. And, I’m just very pleased about it.”
Prevailing wage database to debut in January
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Taxpayers will be able to ensure that contractors on public works projects are paying lawful wages starting next month.
The Illinois Department of Labor will debut a searchable database on Jan. 1, 2022, showing the certified payrolls of construction contractors who must comply with the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act.
“This is a step toward transparency in public spending that will help keep employers accountable,” Labor Department Director Michael Kleinik said. “It will also allow public bodies to monitor the wages paid on projects they initiate.”In 2020, the Labor Department began requiring certified payrolls on projects covered by the prevailing wage law. The agency will update the previous months’ data by the 16th of each month.
Users will be able to search by contractor or project name, county where the work is being done and the public body ordering it.