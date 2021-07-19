Amtrak resumes pre-pandemic passenger rail schedule today
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Amtrak rail passenger service, significantly reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume full service today.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced last week that the full pre-pandemic schedule will return with trains between Chicago and points south and west in Illinois. The COVID-19 crisis forced service to be cut by half.
Tickets are available for purchase from Amtrak online starting today.
Daily, there will be five round-trips between Chicago and St. Louis, two round-trips between Chicago and Quincy and three round-trips between Chicago and Carbondale.Lincoln Service between Chicago and St. Louis, which includes the Amtrak national Texas Eagle, includes intermediate stops at Normal and Springfield. Trains 301 and 305 will depart Chicago and trains 302 and 304 will leave St. Louis.
Intermediate stops at Macomb and Galesburg will be included on the Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr run between Chicago and Quincy. Train 381 will depart Chicago and 382 will leave Quincy.
The Amtrak national City of New Orleans will be part of the Chicago to Carbondale mix, which includes a stop at Champaign. Train 391 will leave from Chicago and 392 will depart Carbondale.
Teen held without bail in fatal carjacking of elderly man
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was ordered held without bail in an alleged attack during an attempted carjacking in Chicago that left a 73-year-old man dead.
The boy, who isn’t being named because he’s a juvenile, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Judge John Lyke Jr. denied the teen bail during bond court on Saturday. An 18-year-old, Frank Harris, was also charged in the attack.
Authorities have said the teens approached the elderly man, Keith Cooper, and tried to take his car keys while he was in the parking lot of a strip mall on Chicago’s South Side. Prosecutors said Harris allegedly punched the man in the back of the head while the juvenile pushed his torso.
Cooper, a Vietnam War veteran, later died. A cause of death hasn’t been released.
The juvenile’s public defender, James Kozlowski, said Saturday that his client isn’t “real and present threat” to others, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kozlowski added that it wasn’t clear whether the push caused Cooper’s death.
Harris, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking, appeared in bond court Friday and was also ordered held without bail. His defense attorney said the high school student lives with his family and was shot in the foot about a month ago leaving him with broken bones.
Removal of buildings at Superfund site to begin today
DES MOINES — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to begin removing buildings at a Des Moines Superfund site today.
The Des Moines Register reports that removal of the buildings at the former Dico Inc. will help clear the way for a development adjacent to downtown that is slated to include a USL Championship soccer team stadium.
The 43-acre property has been vacant since 1995 when Titan International, which acquired the plant, closed it down. It has been plagued with environmental problems. The city officially took ownership in May.
Workers have remediated asbestos and removed other hazards in preparation for the demolition work.
YouTube removes, then restores Illinois school board video
JOHNSBURG, Ill. — YouTube removed a video of a suburban Chicago school board’s meeting because the social media platform determined it could spread misinformation about COVID-19.
But the video’s disappearance was short-lived, and a school board member said it’s not clear why YouTube initially removed the video.
After YouTube took down the video of a Tuesday Johnsburg School District 12 Board meeting, the video was restored on Friday. In restoring the video, YouTube cited an exemption to its policies regarding when videos should be removed, the Northwest Herald reported.
The northwest suburban Chicago school district was working to appeal the removal before the video was restored Friday, said District 12 school board member Steve Link.
Link said the board was not made aware of specifically what was said or shown on the video of the meeting that YouTube initially found in violation of its policies.
A handful of people urged District 12 officials at Tuesday’s meeting to make masks optional for all students, whether or not they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Some raised concerns about cardiac issues resulting from COVID-19 vaccines and argued that kids don’t spread the virus.
District 12 has decided to make face coverings optional for all students, but has recommended that those who have not gotten vaccinated continue to wear masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health have said unvaccinated staff and students should wear masks in classrooms for the upcoming year.
Crews spend 7 hours putting out Wisconsin pole sheds fire
DURAND, Wis. — Multiple fire crews spent seven hours Saturday putting out a fire in the northwestern Wisconsin town of Durand, authorities said.
When firefighters arrived around 11 a.m., two of three connected pole sheds were on fire. One of them was already burned to the ground, WEAU-TV reported.
Crews were able to save one of the sheds and half of another one. One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Skeletal remains found in southern Illinois wildlife refuge
MARION, Ill. — Authorities in southern Illinois were investigating after skeletal remains were found at a wildlife refuge.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois State Police and the county coroner.
The remains were found Thursday at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, according to a news release. No further details were released.The roughly 44,000-acre refuge includes hardwood and pine forests, croplands, grasslands rolling hills and several lakes.
Wisconsin unemployment rate remains 3.9%
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in June for the third month in a row, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
The nationwide unemployment rate in June was 5.9%. A year ago, in June 2020, the unemployment rate was 8.6% down from 10.4% in May as the spread of the coronavirus started to slow in the summer months.Wisconsin added 8,400 private sector jobs in June, bringing its total to 120,800 more than a year ago.
4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago
CHICAGO — Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were among six people who were shot outside a party in Chicago and treated at hospitals for their injuries, police said.
Someone opened fire from an SUV on a group of people standing on a sidewalk late Saturday, news outlets reported.
The injured included a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the hand; two girls aged 13 and 14 who were shot in their lower backs; a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the lower back and grazed on her head; a 19-year-old woman who was wounded in the lower back; and a 25-year-old man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back and was treated and released.
No suspects or arrests have been announced. It was unclear what prompted the shooting.
Car crash leaves 4 dead, 2 injured
HICKORY HILLS, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after four people died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in suburban Chicago.
Police in Hickory Hills said officers responded Saturday to a traffic accident around 2:30 p.m.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died later.
The medical examiner’s office had not released the names of the victims on Sunday. Conditions of the injured people were not immediately available.
Authorities have said there were six people inside the vehicle that hit something and the vehicle reportedly split in half.
Swimmer dies in river at Cedar RapidsCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man’s body has been recovered after he went under water while swimming in a river at Cedar Rapids and did not resurface.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that firefighters were called just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Cedar River. Witnesses said a man in his 40s was swimming and began to struggle.
The man’s body was found about 30 minutes later, 15 feet from the shore. His name has not been released.