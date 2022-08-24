2 killed, 3 injured in crash Monday in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman and a 12-year-old child died when their vehicle crashed into a Davenport bridge and flipped into a creek, and three other children in the car suffered injuries, police said.
The crash happened Monday night, when a sport utility vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman went out of control, hit a bridge and came to rest on its side in Duck Creek.
Davenport police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger died after being taken to a nearby hospital. A 10-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a state hospital, and an 8-year-old and 9-month-old were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.
The names of those killed and injured and their relationships to one another were not immediately released.
Wisconsin GOP seeks dismissal of AG’s abortion lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the state Legislature asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban.
Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The ruling gave states the authority to regulate abortion on their own, putting Wisconsin’s ban back into play. The ban prohibits abortions in every instance except to save the mother’s life.
Kaul’s lawsuit argues that the ban conflicts with a 1985 Wisconsin law that allows abortions before a fetus has grown enough that it could survive outside the womb. That point in time is unclear; some physicians say it’s about 20 weeks, others around 28 weeks.
The attorney general also argues that the ban is unenforceable because it has become obsolete.
2 Illinois residents die in Wisconsin crash
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin.
According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
The two in the Jeep, a 74-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, both from Lindenhurst, Ill., were killed as was the semi driver, a 37-year-old man from Davie, Fla.
Man charged with murder after running down people with vehicle
CHICAGO — A man accused of killing three men and seriously injuring another by intentionally plowing his car into them outside a well-known gay bar in Chicago has been arrested on murder charges, police announced Tuesday.
At a news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said 34-year-old Tavis Dunbar was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder after an investigation revealed that he “intentionally struck” the men.
According to Brendan Deenihan, the department’s chief of detectives, Dunbar, accompanied by an attorney, surrendered to police. But, he said, police do not know a motive for the attack outside Jeffery Pub at about 5 a.m. on Aug., 14 because Dunbar “invoked his right to remain silent.”
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Monday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago.
The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on five counts against ex-correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 54, of Mendon.
Sheffler is the second ex-guard convicted in the death of Larry Earvin in May 2018. A separate jury convicted Alex Banta, 30, of similar charges in April. That jury could not reach a verdict on Sheffler, so the government tried him again.
