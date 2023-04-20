CHICAGO — Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot used a weekly meeting with police leaders to demand answers for why officers seemingly struggled to control crowds of young people who gathered downtown over the weekend, damaging vehicles and leading to the circulation of viral videos of the chaos, sources familiar with the situation said.
The mayhem in the city’s tourism district late Saturday sparked renewed concern about the Chicago Police Department’s ability to handle crowds of teens and young adults who were captured on cellphone cameras blocking traffic and jumping atop a CTA bus.
Alderman Brian Hopkins, whose 2nd Ward stretches into downtown’s Streeterville neighborhood, was particularly troubled by ongoing street violence.
Recommended for you
“The fact that it happened repeatedly, without any apparent adjustment in the police tactical response, it just indicates a lack of engagement from the superintendent and the deputy chiefs,” Hopkins said. “There was so much confusion. I heard a lot of evidence of a lack of command on the ground … and we were short-staffed too.”
Large youth gatherings in the downtown area have remained a vexing problem for police officials for the past decade. Organized over social media, the crowds of teens have sometimes turned violent.
Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa said it is incumbent on the new City Council and the mayor-elect to find ways to prevent teen violence and confrontations. But a curfew is not the answer, he said.
“Teen curfew has little to no impact, and instead, can lead to more violence,” Ramirez-Rosa said
Critics of a curfew in Millennium Park have said the inability for teens to gather in spaces that are supposed to be safe can lead to more issues in the neighborhoods they live in.
The officers who responded Saturday focused on containing the crowd of hundreds instead of moving into the fray, Hopkins said. The strategy allowed the gathering to continue, he added.
A Walgreens was looted, a break-in was attempted at the Art Institute, two Chicago Transit Authority buses were attacked, the windows and windshields of a number of motorists were broken, a couple was beaten and robbed, a police officer suffered a broken bone, another officer was mobbed and had his radio stolen and two teens were shot, Hopkins said.
“It was one thing after another. And the police response just was inadequate,” he said.
Lynn Osmond, president of Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism office, sent an email assuring “partners” that CPD “provided assurances that they will be putting forward additional resources in response to the incidents this weekend.”
“We all know that the national perception of Chicago does not match the reality — we are a spectacular, beautiful city that is enjoyed safely every day by millions of locals and visitors,” Osmond wrote. “At the same time, along with many of our peer cities across the country, we continue to face very serious public safety challenges that must be addressed.”
Johnson was scheduled to meet with business leaders Monday, though he has been largely silent on specific ways he might react and prevent the situation from recurring. He issued a statement in the wake of the problematic youth gathering.
“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city,” Johnson said. “However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”
Hopkins is among those looking for quick solutions and a stronger police response next time.
He pointed to the 2012 NATO summit, when police spent months planning and practicing tactics for expected protests. Chicago again needs a comprehensive plan paired with unclouded communication and specific training, he said.
“This is a top priority, because the department right now is in some disarray,” Hopkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.