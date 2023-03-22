Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said Tuesday that 30 localities reported receiving fake calls on active shooters in schools that same morning, with Clinton High School canceling classes for the day. Schools in other communities including Des Moines, Muscatine, Iowa City and Davenport, as well as Lee, Story, Cerro Gordo and Polk Counties reported receiving calls, Bayens said.

Reynolds said the swatting calls received Tuesday morning show the importance of giving Iowa’s school-safety efforts more attention.

