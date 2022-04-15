BEDFORD, Iowa — A young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week, officials there said.
Firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home, officials reported. Authorities have not yet released their names.
Fire officials on Friday were still investigating the cause of the fire.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.