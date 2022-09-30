Pritzker promises to pay off unemployment fund debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that the state’s relatively low jobless rate will help him keep his promise to pay off coronavirus-era debt in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund by year’s end.
The Democrat announced he will transfer $450 million from the account set aside to pay jobless benefits toward the debt that ballooned to $4.5 billion during business closures forced by COVID-19.
That decreases the remaining balance of the federal loan to $1.8 billion, which Pritzker pledged will be eliminated by the new year. Illinois joined dozens of other states in borrowing money to pay unemployment claims which, in Illinois, surged in spring 2020 to levels not seen since 1982.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic came a disaster of a different kind...,” Pritzker said at a Chicago news conference. “All across the United States to make sure eligible individuals could get access to unemployment benefits, extraordinary measures were taken by state unemployment trust funds, because nearly none ... were funded enough to cover that kind of an emergency.”
The General Assembly, controlled by Democrats, and Pritzker agreed last spring to use $2.7 billion in federal pandemic relief funds to more than halve the debt. Republicans argued for paying the entire balance with federal money while it was available and to spare increased taxes on employers who fund the account.
Council: 25 Iowa beaches had swim advisories this year
There were 25 state beaches this summer where swimming was not advised at least one week because of elevated levels of bacteria or toxins or both, according to the Iowa Environmental Council.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources samples water at the beaches weekly from late May until early September, when people are most likely to come in contact with the water. The department tests for concentrations of E. coli bacteria and blue-green algae toxins, which can cause skin irritations, illnesses and infections.
The 25 beaches with swim warnings this year represent about two-thirds of the total beaches at state parks and was a comparable number to last summer, when 24 beaches had the advisories.
The IEC has been monitoring the state testing program for nearly 20 years but has not been able to identify a definitive trend in the bacteria and toxin levels, said Alicia Vasto, the group’s water program director.
This summer, there were 12 weekly advisories for the toxins, according to the IEC data. That was about half of last year’s number.
But this summer there were 107 advisories for elevated E. coli concentrations, a 22% increase from last year.
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released by the state Department of Public Instruction. The results showed fewer than half of Wisconsin students were deemed proficient in 2022, a drop of about 10% of students who were deemed proficient in 2019.
The tests were canceled in 2020 and had low participation in 2021.
Still, state education officials said there were signs of progress.
“Recovery from something is a journey, and we have not yet reached a destination we are satisfied with,” said Abigail Swetz, communications director for the state Department of Public Instruction.
About 39% of Wisconsin students scored as proficient or higher in math on the spring 2022 Forward exams, compared to about 43% in 2019. And about 37% were proficient or better in language arts, down from 41%.
The numbers also show continued disparities by race, income and other factors. Swetz said they point to areas that need more support from state programs, including proposals for universal free meals, more mental health support, and more funding for special education and general aid.
DPI Superintendent Jill Underly, with the backing of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, is proposing a $2 billion plan to boost education funding over the next two years. But that plan is subject to Evers winning reelection and the Legislature, controlled by Republicans, agreeing to it.
Illinois woman dies nearly 2 weeks after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. — A northern Illinois woman has died about two weeks after she was seriously injured when her house exploded and caught fire, officials said.
Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, of Freeport died Monday evening as a result of thermal injuries from the Sept. 13 explosion, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.
Bawinkel and her husband, Al, were initially treated at a Freeport hospital before being airlifted to the OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, the Rockford Register Star reported.
Al Bawinkel is in critical condition at the medical center, a spokesman said.
The cause of the explosion in Freeport, the Stephenson County seat, remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.
Joliet 2-year-old critical after shooting self in head
JOLIET, Ill. — A Chicago-area toddler was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head, police said.
Officers were called to a Joliet home around 12:15 p.m., found the 2-year-old boy inside and began efforts to save his life, police said.
The boy was taken to a hospital.
It appeared the child found the gun in a bedroom, police said.
The child’s mother was at the home at the time and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
