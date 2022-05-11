State regulators approve large hog farm in Crawford County
MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Natural Resources has approved a permit for a new factory farm in southwestern Wisconsin, a region known for its rolling hills and clear trout streams.
Howard “AV” Roth plans to construct a second hog farm, this one capable of producing up to 140,000 piglets per year. The farm in Crawford County will also have about 5,100 female pigs and about 50 boars. The piglets will be shipped to other farms to be raised.
The DNR’s approval comes without any requirements for monitoring water quality or limits on the number of animals.
Area residents are concerned that liquid manure could be over-applied to fields as fertilizer and potentially sink down into the groundwater, or run off of the soil and into streams and rivers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Many of the residents in Crawford County have private wells that pull water from the ground.
“We were certainly disappointed to see the notice of final determination and the final permits that didn’t include any substantive changes based on the 1,200 comments that were submitted,” Crawford Stewardship Project coordinator Forest Jahnke said. “It seems like we’re in this position where they’re ignoring precautionary principle, and it’s up to citizens to prove that this will contaminate the water.”
According to the documents, the DNR believes that as long as the farm follows the nutrient management plans, there will be no issues for water. Roth has said his operation will be a good steward of the land. He already owns another hog concentrated animal feeding operation in Crawford County.
Lame-duck settlement language ruled unconstitutional
MADISON, Wis. — Provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that require Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to get Republican lawmakers’ permission to settle certain lawsuits are unconstitutional, a judge has ruled.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford handed down her ruling on May 5. Crawford put the decision on hold while the Legislature’s attorney prepares a stay request. The case is likely headed to the state Supreme Court.
Republican legislators passed measures during a December 2018 lame-duck session that require Kaul to seek approval from the Legislature’s finance committee before settling cases. Republicans control the committee. The laws also weakened Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ powers. The GOP passed them weeks before Evers and Kaul took office.
A group of labor unions challenged the statutes affecting Kaul in 2019. The state Supreme Court upheld them in a July 2020 ruling but left the door open to future challenges. Kaul filed one in November 2020, arguing the settlement approval requirements are unconstitutional as applied to civil lawsuits involving environmental and consumer protection cases as well as cases involving the executive branch. The attorney general argued the law in those instances violates the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.
Kaul asked the state Supreme Court to take the case directly without waiting for it to wind through lower courts but the justices refused. Kaul took the case to Dane County Circuit Court last summer.
Crawford wrote that the laws give “absolute power” to the Legislature. Lawmakers’ ability to approve or reject a settlement proposal effectively operates as a veto with no override mechanism, she wrote.
Crawford put her decision on hold while Republican legislators prepare a motion requesting a stay. The case likely will end up before the state Supreme Court again.
Iowa officer shot in leg, hospitalized
PERRY, Iowa — A central Iowa police officer was flown to a Des Moines hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning, officials said.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, injuring a Perry police officer, television station KCCI reported. Television station WHO 13 reported that the officer was shot in the leg and that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
The officer was taken by medical helicopter to a Des Moines hospital for treatment, police said.
Police have not released the officer’s name or any other details about the shooting, including whether anyone had been arrested.
Phone messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press with Perry Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff’s officials were not immediately returned.