Bodies of father, daughter recovered from Petenwell Lake
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — The bodies of a father and daughter have been recovered from an Adams County lake.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about two missing boaters at Petenwell Lake in the town of Strongs Prairie about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
A diving crew recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Andrew Nett and his 13-year-old daughter, Aurora Nett, on Monday.
Adams County sheriff’s officials say several children were struggling to swim in the water when Andrew Nett jumped in to help. Nett’s daughter was also in the water. Bystanders pulled the other children out of the water, but the father and daughter did not resurface.
The lake is about 100 miles north of Madison.
State senator withdraws from Democratic primary
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin state Sen. Chris Larson is withdrawing from the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate and throwing his support behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
The two-term Republican incumbent, Ron Johnson, has not yet indicated whether he’s going to run again.
“Mandela is the candidate who is best positioned to defeat Ron Johnson and who Wisconsinites can most trust to fight hard in the Senate for bold progressive policies that benefit working families,” Larson said in a statement.
Larson, from Milwaukee, is up for re-election next year in the state Senate, but did not indicate what path he will take politically. Because Barnes is running for U.S. Senate, there’s an opening for lieutenant governor on the ticket with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Larson hasn’t been able to raise the amount of funds he was likely hoping for with $20,000 cash on hand at the end of June. He reported raising $51,000 during the second quarter.
There is no lack of interest by Democrats willing to take on Johnson if he decides to run.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino and Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis are also in the race.
The primary is Aug. 9, 2022.
Iowa man pleads not guilty to killing infant
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of killing a 15-month-old boy left in his care has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.
A court document filed Monday in a Polk County court showed Brandon Greenup, 28, entered a plea of not guilty in the June death of Tremir Matthews, television station WOI reported.
Officers were called June 14 after family members of the boy took his lifeless body to a hospital. Police said they learned that the toddler had been left in Greenup’s care the night before while the boy’s mother was at work. That’s when the boy was injured, police said, adding that Greenup knew the child’s injuries made it unable for him to breathe, but failed to seek medical help.
An autopsy showed the toddler suffered injuries that someone had inflicted.
A jury trial has been set for Oct. 4. If convicted, Greenup faces a mandatory life sentence in prison with no chance at parole.
Man gets probation in mom’s beating death
GENEVA, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to beating his mother to death with a baseball bat after he drunkenly mistook her for an intruder.
Thomas Summerwill, 23, pleaded guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter in the March 2019 death of 53-year-old Mary Summerwill in their west suburban Campton Hills home.
A Kane County judge accepted Summerwill’s plea agreement and sentenced him July 28. Aside from probation, he must perform 200 hours of community service, wear an alcohol monitor for up to a year, undergo a psychological evaluation and complete substance-abuse counseling.
After police found Mary Summerwill unconscious on the floor of her son’s bedroom, with Summerwill holding a towel to her head, he told officers, “I didn’t know it was my mother. Oh, my God, what did I do?”
Summerwill said he awoke to find a person he believed to be an intruder standing near his bed, and he grabbed a baseball bat off a wall and hit that person repeatedly. His mother died of head injuries.Summerwill had a blood-alcohol concentration of .27 — more than three times the limit for drivers to be considered intoxicated in Illinois — and also had THC, marijuana’s active ingredient, in his system.
Defense attorney Liam Dixon previously said Summerwill — then a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison student — had just returned from a trip to Europe and may have been experiencing jet lag at the time of the attack.
Husband of woman found dead arrested
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.
Gregory Allen Showalter, 61, of Ottumwa, turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning in the death of 60-year-old Elizabeth Showalter, also of Ottumwa. Her body was found by a hiker Sunday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing by family members.
Ottumwa police have not said how she died, but that her death was a result of foul play.
Gregory Showalter has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.