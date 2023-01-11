Police seek suspect in shooting that killed 2 at Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s a suspect in a New Year’s shooting at a bar that left two people dead, including the owner.
Authorities said Monday that Abdullah Rashada, 24, is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 1 shooting at Rerun’s Lounge. The shooting inside the bar killed its owner, Avery T. Stewart, 66, and Billy R. Petty, 56, both of Racine.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Rashada is considered armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies. He is known to go by “AJ” and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois.
The Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are looking for Rashada, who is described as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Closed Illinois plant’s ex-operator settling suits for $408 million
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — The former operator of a suburban Chicago medical equipment cleaning plant has agreed to pay $408 million to settle hundreds of lawsuits alleging that the now-shuttered facility exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and caused illnesses.
Sterigenics announced Monday that a claims administrator will be appointed to distribute the money to as many as 870 people who had sued the Oak Brook, Ill.-based company. The completion of the settlement agreements is expected to take 90 to 120 days, it said.
Sterigenics used toxic ethylene oxide gas to sterilize medical equipment, pharmaceutical drugs and spices at a facility in Willowbrook, a DuPage County village southwest of Chicago.
State authorities ordered the plant temporarily shut down in 2019 after air quality monitoring recorded spikes of ethylene oxide in surrounding neighborhoods. Sterigenics later permanently closed the facility.
The first lawsuits against Sterigenics and other companies tied to the Willowbrook plant were filed in 2018 after published research showed people living near the plant faced some of the nation’s highest cancer risks from toxic air pollution.
Two dead after 15-vehicle pileup on icy I-80 in Iowa Sunday
IOWA CITY — Two people are dead and several others are injured after a 15-vehicle pileup in icy conditions on Interstate 80 near Iowa City Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 5:45 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for more than eight hours after the crash. Two of the three lanes reopened by 2 p.m.
“This crash demonstrates the importance of all drivers paying attention, every single minute, to road conditions and potential hazards ahead!” Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad said in a statement. “Two families now have to adapt and accept a loved one never returning home! These types of crashes can be avoided!”
Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Indiana man
CHICAGO — A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary, Ind., man, authorities said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Puza’s body was found Sunday afternoon by Chicago police officers who responded to a call to help a marine unit with a body in the water along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Puza’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, the medical examiner’s office said.
