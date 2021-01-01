1 Illinois county allows indoor dining to governor’s chagrin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb in Illinois, health officials in the county that includes the state’s capital city say enough progress has been made to again allow limited indoor service in bars and restaurants — to the chagrin of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.
According to the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, bars and restaurants can reopen as of Sunday for indoor service at 25% capacity.
“It’s time to try,” said health department director Gail O’Neill, according to The (Springfield) State Journal-Register.
“There’s always a risk, but our risk level is down enough that the risk of not reopening a little bit and getting the economy back and the people who work in the food industry is great as well,” said O’Neill.
The move comes as the seven-day rolling positivity rate that peaked at 17% on Nov. 15 has dropped to 6 %.
O’Neill said if the rate climbs back up to 8% that “we may have to turn things around.” HE anticipated pushback from the state.
“I’m sure it won’t be favored by the (Illinois Department of Public Health), but it seems to be the best approach for our community at this time,” O’Neill said. “We value our relationship with the state health department, but it’s also a local decision and we have to respond to our community as well.”
Further, O’Neill said, “It’s difficult when we have counties all around us and through the state that aren’t enforcing as we have been.”
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office made it clear it is not happy about the decision that defies its order to bar indoor dining and bar service in the region since Nov. 1.
In a statement issued Wednesday after the announcement by Sangamon County’s health agency, Pritzker’s office said the region that includes the county “would not meet the metrics to move back to tier two today. And even if the region did, indoor dining is not allowed under tier two mitigation. It’s time for local officials to step up and remember that being a leader doesn’t mean making the easy choice, it means doing everything you can to protect the people who trust you to serve them.”
Further, his office said the move, though it won’t take effect until January, was announced in “the deadliest month on record since the start of the pandemic.”
On Thursday, the state health department reported an additional 8,009 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and that the state’s death toll had climbed by an additional 133. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 963,389 cases and 16,490 deaths.
Sen. Bill Brady resigns seat after 27 years in Legislature
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Republican state Sen. Bill Brady, who stepped down as Republican leader in the Senate as efforts were made to oust him from the post, on Thursday announced his retirement from the General Assembly.
The Bloomington Republican served in the state legislature for 27 years, first in the House from 1993 to 2001 before moving to the Senate. He became minority leader in the Senate in August 2017.
Brady, 59, did not give a reason for his resignation. The senate leadership position went to Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods.
“When I was elected leader, I said I would not pursue any other elective office during my leadership of the caucus. While my decision not to seek re-election as Senate Republican leader may close this chapter, it by no means is the final word on my desire to serve our state and tackle those challenges.”
Brady said he was proud of the work he has done in his career in the Illinois House and Senate, and proud of his time leading the Senate Republican Caucus over the past three and a half years.
“Illinois has much it can be proud of, and I am proud to have made a contribution to this state, and especially the citizens of Central Illinois, during my time in office,” he wrote.
Ethics complaint against Iowa state lawmaker dismissed
DES MOINES — An ethics complaint against a Scott County lawmaker involving agricultural legislation has been dismissed.
The House Ethics Committee on Tuesday quickly dismissed the complaint against State Rep. Ross Paustian, a Republican from Walcott. The committee voted unanimously that the complaint did not meet content requirements and did not warrant further investigation, The Quad-City Times reported.
The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund had complained that Paustian, a crop and livestock farmer, used his position as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee to block legislation to strengthen regulation of livestock confinement operations. They said he also pushed support for legislation that protects factory farms.
Paustian called the ethics complaint a “political stunt” by a “rogue group.”
“Paustian owns nearly 20,000 hogs, has a direct personal interest in the factory farm industry and has admitted to using his power to pick and choose legislation that protects that industry,” Edith Haenel, a CCI Action member from Worth County, said in a statement. “If that is not a conflict of interest, what is?”
Earlier in the year, the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee unanimously voted to dismiss a similar Iowa CCI complaint against Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa.
Sergeant who alleged Joliet police misconduct indicted
JOLIET, Ill. — A grand jury has indicted a Joliet police sergeant on four counts of official misconduct for accessing the video of an arrested man’s fatal drug overdose.
The indictment on Tuesday of Sgt. Javier Esqueda by a Kendall County grand jury alleges he used a laptop in his squad car to view a video of Eric Lurry’s death.
Lurry, 37, died in January while riding in a police vehicle after he was arrested at the scene of an alleged drug deal. The Will County coroner’s office ruled his death an accident due to heroin, fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.
Esqueda released video that shows officers slapping and cursing Lurry prior to his death. Prosecutors determined there was no police misconduct. Joliet police eventually released three hours of video related to the arrest of Lurry.
Lurry’s wife, Nicole, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Joliet and four police officers, claiming they engaged in “willful and wanton acts and reckless conduct” that led to her husband’s death.
While Joliet is in Will County, prosecutors say Esqueda’s alleged misconduct took place in neighboring Kendall County. Esqueda’s attorney Jeff Tomczak filed a motion on Oct. 21 to dismiss the case by arguing no actions by his client took place in that county.
Iowa man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn
DES MOINES — An eastern Iowa man with a history of sex crimes has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for creating and storing child pornography, federal officials said.
Jackson Yaro Young, 22, of Kalona, was sentenced Tuesday after investigators found photos and videos of child pornography on his phone. Investigators also found that he had coerced several minors into sexually explicit conduct, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.
In October 2017, Young pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse for having sex with a child who was between 12 and 13. He was 19 at the time. He was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to complete a treatment program for sex offenders.
Young violated his probation in 2018 by carrying a smartphone, which he was prohibited from having, after he sent sexually explicit images of himself to an adult woman while in sex treatment.
After serving his current sentence, Young will be on 10 years of supervised release.
Pharmacist arrested as suspect in deliberately spoiled vaccine case
GRAFTON, Wis. — Authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist Thursday suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration for two nights.
Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, said the Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property, all felonies. The pharmacist has been fired and police said in a news release that he was in jail. Police did not identify the pharmacist, saying he has not yet been formally charged.
His motive remains unclear. Police said that detectives believe he knew the spoiled doses would be useless and people who received them would mistakenly think they’d been vaccinated when they hadn’t.
Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr told reporters during a teleconference Thursday afternoon that the pharmacist deliberately removed 57 vials that held hundreds of doses of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration at a Grafton medical center overnight on Dec. 24 into Dec. 25, returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25 into Saturday. The vials contained enough doses to inoculate 570 people.
Bahr said health system officials grew more suspicious of the pharmacist as they reviewed the incident. After multiple interviews, the pharmacist acknowledged Wednesday that he removed the vaccine intentionally over the two nights, Bahr said.
2 Wisconsin siblings killed in wrong-way crash in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities have released the names of two Wisconsin siblings who were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle.
The Omro School District in Wisconsin identified the victims as Domynick Milis, 21, and Danycka Milis, 18, in a letter sent to families on Wednesday, WBAY in Green Bay, Wis., reported. The letter listed both siblings as graduates of the district.
Two younger relatives in the backseat of the Milis’ vehicle were also injured and taken to hospitals in Orlando. The carjacking suspect also was killed in the crash. Police did not released the suspect’s identity.
The crash happened as the suspect was fleeing police near Daytona Beach at speeds up to 120 mph in a vehicle authorities say was stolen at gunpoint from an Orlando area pizza delivery driver, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.
The Milis siblings were following their parents’ vehicle after viewing the holiday display at Daytona International Speedway, Chitwood told a news conference on Wednesday.
Bodycam video posted on YouTube by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy chasing the suspect and detailing his speeds and maneuvers. The deputy jumps off the chase when the driver hits his brakes and heads the wrong way up the interstate. Another deputy’s bodycam shows video as he arrived at the crash scene.
Chitwood said the Wisconsin family just missed their exit just before the crash occurred. The Florida Highway Patrol said the suspect had his license revoked last January, and Chitwood said he had a 200-page criminal history that included 50 previous arrests and eight stays in prison. He flipped the pages of the history at the news conference to emphasize the point.
“I don’t know what you say to the family,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “They have a great night at Christmas lights and their kids are murdered — and that’s what they were: Murdered.”
Illinois deputy shoots suspect after chase into Missouri
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — An armed robbery suspect is hospitalized after being shot by an Illinois police officer who had chased the suspect into Missouri.
The shooting happened Wednesday night. St. Louis County police say officers from three Illinois departments — Glen Carbon Police, Pontoon Beach Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department — were pursuing two suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault.
In north St. Louis County, the passenger in the suspect vehicle got out and was shot by a Madison County deputy. St. Louis County police say a handgun was found at the scene, but did not disclose any additional information.
Police say the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The vehicle driven by the other suspect was stopped a short time later and he was taken into custody.
The Madison County deputy is an 11-year law enforcement veteran.
Cause of Council Bluffs airport fire still unknown
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An investigation continues into what caused a fire at the Council Bluffs airport that destroyed one plane and damaged several others.
The fire broke out Wednesday morning at the western Iowa airport, sending thick black smoke into the air. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 40 minutes.
Authorities say one plane was a total loss and others sustained smoke damage. Officials have not yet estimated the financial toll.
4 arrested in 2019 southern Illinois slaying
HERRIN, Ill. — Four people have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of a southern Illinois man, authorities have announced.
According to the Southern Illinoisan, the Herrin Police Department announced in a news release that warrants had been issued for 21-year-old Mark Felton, of Murphysboro, 24-year-old Austen Norris, of Marion, 41-year-old Keith Kemery, of De Soto and 26-year-old Ashley Kaminski, of Marion.
The four are accused of taking part in the slaying of 50-year-old Jeffery Ennis, whose body was found in his Herrin home on Jan. 27 of last year. No details have been provided about how he was killed.Felton is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25. Norris, who is serving a prison sentence for multiple counts of theft is scheduled to appear on Jan. 13. Kemery is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1. It was not immediately clear if Kaminski was in custody.