Man gets probation for role in Sioux City carjacking
SIOUX CITY — A Macy, Neb., man involved in a Sioux City carjacking was placed on probation Thursday.
Elwood Grant, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree theft, a charge that was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Grant on probation for two years.
Sioux City police found Elwood Grant driving the victim’s vehicle on March 13 with William Hunter and Tareah Grant inside. Elwood Grant’s fingerprints were found on the driver’s side door of the vehicle.
According to court documents, the victim picked up Tareah Grant in South Sioux City after she asked him for a ride to Sioux City. As he was driving, the victim noticed a blue Toyota following them, and Grant was on her phone sending text messages and making a call.
When they were near the intersection of West 15th and Center streets, Grant told the victim to pull over. The Toyota pulled up, and two men got out of the car. Court documents said that Hunter pulled the victim from his vehicle and punched him in the face before getting into the victim’s vehicle with Elwood Grant.
Hunter, 25, of Winnebago, Neb., and Tareah Grant, 29, of Walthill, Neb., both have pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery.
Man faces felony counts, accused of threatening officer
CLEAR LAKE — An Iowa man initially arrested for public intoxication now faces felony counts and possible prison time after police say he spit on and threatened to rape the officer who arrested him.
Scott Allen Thelke, 43, of Clear Lake, has been charged with first-degree harassment, assault on an officer, public intoxication and a parole violation, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported.
Police said the incident began Monday when a Clear Lake restaurant called police to report that Thelke was drunk and causing problems. The Clear Lake officer who responded reported that as she placed Thelke under arrest for public intoxication, he spat on her, threatened to kill her with a chainsaw and slash her tire, and told her he would hunt her down and rape her and record the assault.
Thelke’s preliminary court hearing is set for Sept. 18. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.