Man rescuing turtle struck by semi and killed
RACINE, Wis. — A tow truck driver attempting to rescue a turtle Friday on an interstate highway in southeastern Wisconsin was struck and killed by a semi-trailer driver who then fled the scene, authorities said.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver of the tow truck stopped with its lights on to remove the turtle from northbound Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road in Racine County. The victim was walking on the shoulder of the road when he was struck.
The semi was later found about 100 miles away in Ripon. No further details were available.
Tyson to close Iowa pork plant
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Tyson Foods has announced it will temporarily close a northwestern Iowa pork plant a day after state health officials revealed that 555 of its more than 2,500 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The company made the announcement late Thursday in a news release that it would shutter its Storm Lake plant over the next two days and stay closed while the plant underwent deep cleaning and sanitation next week.
“When operations resume, team members at Tyson’s Storm Lake facility will continue to have access to additional testing, daily clinical symptom screenings, nurse practitioners and enhanced education through Matrix Medical, which has a mobile unit onsite,” Tyson said in a written statement Thursday.
Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, had 701 positive cases as of Thursday, or 3,527 cases per 100,000 people.
Inmate death under investigation
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The death of an inmate in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation.
The sheriff’s office says the 44-year-old man died Thursday after he was found unresponsive in the jail.
The man was taken to Black River Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities said another agency, which was not identified, will conduct a review of the death. Officials say the death doesn’t appear to be the result of criminal activity.