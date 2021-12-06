Whitewater police chief placed on paid leave
MILWAUKEE — The Whitewater Police Department announced it had placed its chief on paid leave late Saturday as an outside agency investigates an unspecified incident.
The police department said in a statement that an “internal investigation” would be conducted into an incident that happened outside Whitewater’s city limits, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The agency is not releasing any more information on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation.
Chief Aaron Raap’s leave is part of the department’s policy and not punitive, the statement said.
Iowa man shot, killed while deer hunting
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A 37-year-old Iowa man was killed while deer hunting last weekend.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Nathan Allen Sharpnack, of Winterset, was shot Saturday afternoon while hunting with a large group of people in the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area north of Knoxville, Iowa.
Officials said Sharpnack was shot in the torso likely by a member of a large hunting party.
Omicron virus variant detected in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin officials announced late Saturday that they detected the first person with the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the man had recently traveled to South Africa, where the variant has become prevalent.
Public health officials in California have also linked an outbreak of at least five people with the omicron variant to a Wisconsin wedding last month.
New bridge completed in Quad Cities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Officials from Illinois, Iowa and the federal government are celebrating the completion of a new bridge carrying Interstate 74 over the Mississippi River.
State and local politicians and Federal Highway Administration staff members gathered on the structure linking the Quad Cities recently to publicize its opening to traffic sometime this month.
The $1 billion project, nearly 90% of which came from federal money, replaces an initial bridge that opened in 1935. A second span was completed in 1960. They’ll be removed next year.
The 3,464-foot span is supported by so-called “basket handle” arches that rise 164 feet above the roadway.
The bridge will have color-changing LED lights operated by its host cities, Moline, Ill., and Bettendorf, Iowa.
Sterling honors fallen firefighter
STERLING, Ill. — A firefighter who died in the line of duty in northern Illinois has been honored by the community of Sterling.
Lieutenant Garret Ramos responded to a house fire late Friday and was inside when the floor collapsed beneath him. He later died.
Ramos had served with the Sterling Fire Department for nine years. He was a 38-year-old father of two children.
Police probe fatal fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that left one person dead early Saturday.
A tenant of a building heard a fire alarm, saw smoke and called 911 early Saturday. Firefighters found a victim in a bedroom on the building’s second floor. All other occupants made it out safely.