Christina Bohannan, an Iowa City Democrat, launched her second campaign against U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 1st District on Tuesday.

Bohannan, a former state lawmaker, also ran against Miller-Meeks in 2022, when the incumbent candidate won with 53.4% of the vote, a margin of more than 20,000 votes. In launching her second bid against the congresswoman at the UFCW union hall in Davenport, Bohannan said she was launching her campaign “because change can’t wait.” The University of Iowa law professor was joined by Quad City Federation of Labor President Dan Gosa and union members at the event.

Recommended for you

Tags