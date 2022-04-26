Missing 10-year-old girl found dead in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A 10-year-old girl who went missing after going to visit an aunt was found dead Monday along a creek trail in downtown Chippewa Falls, police said.
Iliana Peters’ death was being pursued as a homicide, Chief Matthew Kelm said.
Police began searching for the girl, who went by the name Lily, after her father reported Sunday evening that she hadn’t returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house.
Police said a bicycle believed to be hers was found late Sunday night in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the Duncan Creek walking trail. Her body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday.
‘Easter Santa Bunny’ cited as prosecutor in Iowa cases
DES MOINES — A check of Iowa’s online court system shows a unique name for the prosecutor in hundreds of cases: The Easter Bunny.
The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that on April 4, online docket sheets for hundreds of Polk County cases were revised to indicate the prosecution had been transferred from an assistant county attorney to “Easter Santa Bunny.”
Bret Lucas, an assistant county attorney, said the situation stems from a recent realignment of cases within the county attorney’s office. Some cases were “transferred” to the Easter Bunny until all the work on the digital case transfer could be finished.
Lucas said it appears that the Judicial Branch and the IT department decided to use the fake placeholder name.
Stacy Curtis, a supervisor for the criminal division of the Polk County Clerk of Court’s Office, said the references to the Easter Bunny should not have been visible to the public.
3 shot in Milwaukee; 13-year-old girl dies
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night.
Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot. The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital.
The 10-year-old girl was listed in serious but stable condition and the 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Details of the shooting are under investigation. No further information was released.
The shootings came two days after Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper II issued a plea for an end to the shootings.
“We are 112 days into the year, and so far our city has accumulated 62 homicides in addition to 197 non-fatal shootings,” Stamper said in a Friday release. “Every damn day there is another shooting. It is sad, disappointing, and it must end.”