IOWA CITY — Iowa City police said a man who was found unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound after a vehicle crash is in critical condition.
Officers found the 20-year-old man inside a car Sunday evening while investigating a report that the car went off Highway 6 and crashed into a median in Iowa City, police said.
The man was listed in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.