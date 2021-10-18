IOWA CITY — Iowa City police said a man who was found unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound after a vehicle crash is in critical condition.

Officers found the 20-year-old man inside a car Sunday evening while investigating a report that the car went off Highway 6 and crashed into a median in Iowa City, police said.

The man was listed in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

