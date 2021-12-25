Wisconsin state senator ends lieutenant governor run
MADISON, Wis. — A Democratic state senator from Milwaukee has given up on her lieutenant governor run.
Lena Taylor issued a statement Thursday evening saying she has suspended her campaign after “deliberate thought and prayer.” She said the lieutenant governor’s office offers a platform to discuss issues but she can have a direct impact on constituents as a legislator.
Taylor’s decision leaves state Reps. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, and Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, vying for the Democratic nomination. Incumbent Mandela Barnes isn’t seeking re-election so he can run for U.S. Senate.
Republican candidates include Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Contractor dies in fall at Caterpillar foundry
MAPLETON, Ill. — A contractor working at a Caterpillar Inc. foundry in central Illinois fell to his death when he apparently stepped off a ladder at the plant, authorities said.
The Peoria County coroner said Scott M. Adams, 50, of East Peoria, was pronounced dead at about 11 a.m. Thursday after his fall at the foundry in Mapleton. Autopsy findings are pending, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.
Adams was working as a contractor at the foundry from Shaefer Electric in Peoria, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is investigating his death along with the county sheriff’s office.
OSHA’s preliminary investigation leads the agency to believe Adams stepped off a ladder before falling 20 feet to his death through a hole in the floor.
Des Moines to negotiate unpaid construction costs
DES MOINES — Des Moines city officials will begin negotiating with a local infrastructure group for $1.6 million in unpaid costs for the construction of an underpass connecting two parks.
The Des Moines Register reported that the City Council approved a request to begin negotiating with the Des Moines Water Works Foundation.
At issue is an underpass known as the Ruan Connector, which provides a path under Fleur Drive that connects Gray’s Lake Park and Water Works Park. It was completed in September 2020 with money from a public-private partnership in which the city fronted $3.1 million.
The foundation has paid back about $1.4 million so far but recently notified the city that it didn’t have enough money to pay back its remaining balance of $1.6 million. Sam Carrell, the foundation’s former executive director, says the nonprofit intended to pay back the money but fell on hard times during the pandemic.
Attorneys spar in Wisconsin in election subpoena fight
MADISON, Wis. — A state attorney representing Wisconsin’s chief elections administrator worked Thursday to persuade a judge to block a subpoena demanding she turn over reams of documents and submit to a private interview with a former state Supreme Court justice investigating the 2020 elections for Assembly Republicans.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Michael Gableman this summer to investigate election procedures. Gableman has subpoenaed the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities along with Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. He wants them to turn over all their election-related records and submit to questioning at his Brookfield office.
None of the mayors have complied. Gableman has asked a Waukesha judge to consider jailing the mayors of Madison and Green Bay if they don’t comply. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County on Wolfe’s behalf in October seeking to block her subpoena.
Iowa expected to spend $9.2 million for nursing help
DES MOINES — Iowa anticipates spending $9.2 million to shore up health care staffing at strained hospitals amid the latest COVID-19 surge.
The Des Moines Register reports that 100 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists began arriving in Iowa earlier this month. They are being placed in 17 facilities in Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City, Mason City, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo, Council Bluffs, Ames and Sioux City.
The state will spend about $15,000 per nurse for each of the next six weeks. The amount is high because the state will pay $220 per regular hour to a Kansas staffing company for each supplemental nurse, and $330 for each of the overtime hours that the nurses are expected to work each week.
Sarah Ekstrand, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson, said federal funding will cover the cost.
The same staffing agency also provided 100 nurses for most of December 2020 and January 2021, Ekstrand said, and 68 of those nurses also worked the first week of February. The total bill for the supplemental nurses during that period was about $6.9 million, Ekstrand said.
Jennifer Nutt, of the Iowa Hospital Association, has said “hospitals are in a staffing crisis.” That has driven up the cost of finding temporary help.
4 injured in shooting at mall in Oak Brook
OAK BROOK, Ill. — A shooting at a suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left four people injured Thursday, police said.
The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45 p.m., police Chief James Kruger said.
He said the injuries were not life-threatening. Three people who were shot were initially believed to have been hit by ricocheting bullets, but Kruger later said they were directly struck. A fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away.
One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect, Kruger said.
“This is just a very unfortunate incident that is completely out of character for our area,” the chief said.
Iowa man convicted in brother’s death
CRESTON, Iowa — An Iowa man has been convicted of killing his brother whose body was found this summer in a rural field more than a week after he was reported missing.
The Des Moines Register reports that jurors deliberated about four hours this week before finding 43-year-old Dustin Seley, of Creston, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter.
An autopsy determined Fechter had been shot and bludgeoned in the head. Investigators searching Seley’s home found clothing with what appeared to be bloodstains, and two witnesses told investigators Seley had admitted to them he had killed or “popped” his brother.
Seley initially claimed he had left his brother alive, and later argued alternately that the shooting was justified or accidental, according to prosecutors. But the jurors rejected the defense’s self-defense claim.
Remains identified as missing woman
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa.
Tonya Collins, 42, had been missing since last week. The Wright County sheriff’s office said she was found inside her 2019 Nissan Rogue, which was wrecked in a creek bed on the western edge of Eagle Grove.