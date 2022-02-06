ACLU Iowa asking school districts to reinstate mask mandates
DES MOINES — The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa warned eight school districts that they need to reinstate their mask mandates or the organization will consider suing them to make them comply with a federal court ruling.
ACLU of Iowa said Friday it sent eight of 10 school districts involved in a federal lawsuit against the state’s ban on mask mandates letters telling them they are violating a Jan. 25 U.S. Court of Appeals ruling, The Ames Tribune reported.
The court ruled that Iowa could enforce a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates, except for schools attended by students whose disabilities make them more vulnerable to severe illness if they get COVID-19.
The ruling allowed a group of parents of disabled children to pursue a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law.
Des Moines and Iowa City school districts kept their mask mandates. The other eight districts — Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Decorah, Denver, Johnston, Linn-Mar and Waterloo — have modified or dropped their mask mandates.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said it plans to appeal the Jan. 25 court decision, but the current injunction remains in place for now.
Woman charged in death of 4-year-old girl on Illinois playground
HARVEY, Ill. — A woman faces a reckless homicide charge in the death of a 4-year-old girl who was struck by a car that drove onto a playground near a suburban Chicago elementary school.
Swaleha Vhora was charged this week, according to a Harvey police report and Shereen Mohammad, a spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Chief Cameron Biddings of Harvey police said Friday that witnesses told investigators Vhora was talking on a cellphone as she was driving on Sept. 8, 2021, after picking up a child from outside Whittier Elementary School in Harvey, south of Chicago.
He said her vehicle went over a curb and through a fence before it hit a swing set and fatally struck Violet Singleton at a park’s playground across from the school.
The FBI was able to collect her cellphone records to pinpoint her location and confirm that it was in use at the time of the crash, police said.
“This tragedy did not have to happen,” Biddings said Friday. “It was a horrific reminder of what can happen when people drive distracted. Violet Singleton should not be dead.”
Police said Vhora had three young children in her car when Singleton was struck. WGN-TV reported that Vhora is 32.
Vhora was arrested but later released without charges as police investigated the cause of the crash, Biddings said.
The Associated Press was unable to find a home telephone number for Vhora, who has been released on bail.
Iowa couple accused of starving their son to take plea deals
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A couple accused of starving their teenage son, who has special needs, has agreed to plea deals, according to court documents.
Richard Joe Ryan and Jennifer Ryan, of Pleasant Hill, were charged in April of last year with first-degree kidnapping and neglecting a dependent person.
The teenager’s condition came to light when a citizen reported seeing the teenager zip-tied to a chair while his mother worked an eight-hour shift at Smith Automotive in Pleasant Hill, KCCI-TV reported.
Doctors at Blank Children’s Hospital said the teenager suffered from severe malnutrition and was only 78 pounds when he arrived at the hospital.
Investigators found the boy was routinely confined to his room, which had an alarm on the door, and was not permitted to eat breakfast, according to court records.
New court documents show Richard Ryan has agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges of false imprisonment, neglect of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment. He’s scheduled to be sentenced April 1.
Jennifer Ryan also will agree to a plea deal in court on April 1, according to court documents.
Fuel company CEO charged with wire fraud
MILWAUKEE — Federal prosecutors have charged the CEO of a Milwaukee fuel company with wire fraud after he allegedly bilked investors out of more than $6 million by exaggerating the company’s performance.
According to court documents filed Wednesday in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Blessing Egbon, CEO and founder of Exit 7c Inc. bilked investors out of the money between August 2018 and July 2020 by exaggerating profits, sales volume, growth and overall financial performance. He allegedly used the money to visit luxury nightclubs, fly on private jets and rent villas.
Court documents filed Thursday show he has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud. Egbon’s attorney, Michelle Jacobs, declined comment.
Egbon also faces a civil lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That action was filed in August 2021. A jury trial has been set for this August.
Exit 7c sells fuel in bulk to trucking companies, rental car agencies and other transportation businesses.