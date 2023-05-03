Lawmakers in both chambers approved a compromise property tax bill Tuesday that they say will provide $100 million in property tax relief, sending it to the governor’s desk.

House File 718 passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday, with an amendment combining parts of the chambers’ differing property tax proposals. Much of the language comes from Senate File 569. The House passed the amended bill, 93-1, Tuesday afternoon, with Rep. Elinor Levin voting against and six representatives not voting.

