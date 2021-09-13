Police: 1 killed, 5 others wounded in Chicago shooting
CHICAGO — One person died and five others including a teenage girl were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
People were walking toward their vehicles in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood around 9:40 p.m. Saturday when someone inside another vehicle “fired multiple rounds, striking the victims,” according to police.
A 42-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and armpit was taken to a hospital where she later died. Authorities have not identified her.
A 32-year-old man who was shot in the face was listed in critical condition. The other victims, ranging in age from 15 to 28, were listed in fair condition at area hospitals.
Men accused in Wisconsin triple homicide plead not guilty
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Two men accused in a triple homicide in western Wisconsin in July have pleaded not guilty.
Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 44, and Nya Thao, 33, have each been charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. They’re accused in the execution-style shooting of three men outside the entrance of a Wisconsin quarry.
The suspects on Friday waived their right to preliminary hearings. They are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1 million cash bond. Both face life in prison if convicted.
The bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23, were discovered July 23 outside the Romskog Quarry near West Salem, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman who had been with the victims told police that Rattanasack told all three of the victims to get on their knees, then he gave Thao the gun and Thao shot all three men multiple times. Authorities aren’t sure why the woman’s life was spared.
Prosecutors have said that Rattanasack believed that at least one of the victims had stolen $600 from him.
No one had been arrested in the shooting, police said Sunday as the investigation continued.
Pro-team license plates earn $13 million for Illinois schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Specialty license plates promoting Chicago and St. Louis professional sports teams have contributed $13 million to public schools.
Secretary of State Jesse White says there are 71,299 license plates on the road in Illinois featuring the logos of Chicago’s NFL Bears, hockey Blackhawks, NBA Bulls and baseball’s Cubs and White Sox as well as the baseball Cardinals of St. Louis.
Available for order online at a premium of $69 each, $25 goes to public schools in the program made law in 2002. Since taking effect in 2010, the program has produced just over $13 million for schools.
Cubs fans will be disappointed to learn that White Sox plates are far outpacing those for the north-sider, and tags for the Bulls haven’t kept pace with the out-of-state Cardinals.
The scorecard reads: White Sox, 21,890; Blackhawks, 19,848; Cubs, 13,970; Bears, 8,620; Cardinals, 3,555 and Bulls, 3,416.
White noted that Cardinals’ purchases in Illinois have topped those in the Redbirds’ home state of Missouri, which has distributed 1,214.
Officials say body found inside burning Mason City house
MASON CITY, Iowa — A body was found inside a burning home in Mason City last week, fire officials there said.
Firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Globe Gazette reported. Arriving firefighters began putting out the flames, and once they were able to enter the house, crews discovered a person inside who had died.
Officials did not immediately release the person’s identity. An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
5 people in custody after chase
MARION, Ill. — Five people were in police custody in southern Illinois after a report of gunshots and a car chase Saturday that prompted a school hosting a football game to go into lockdown.
Marion police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop the car, but the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled.
The car chase went into Carterville, where the car police tried to stop was involved in a crash and the occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby wooded area, authorities said. Carterville High School was placed on lockdown because of a junior high football game on campus during the incident, according to WSIL-TV.
After a search of the area, five suspects were found and taken into police custody.
Several law enforcement agencies including Illinois State Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were involved.
Woman accused of abuse
RACINE, Wis. — A woman accused of filming herself abusing a person in her care at a Racine County assisted living facility and distributing the video pleaded not guilty Thursday to 16 felony counts.
Aymee Matson, 25, is charged with five counts of false imprisonment, six counts of intentional abuse of a patient causing bodily harm and five counts of capturing an intimate representation.
The victim was a patient at a facility where Matson was previously employed. The facility has not been identified, the Racine Journal Times reported.
The video allegedly shows Matson repeatedly kicking a male patient in his hand and head until he falls to the ground. The man in the video was completely nude with his ankles bound, according to a statement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Matson told investigators she made the video and distributed it to show her friends that “her work is difficult and that she does not ‘sit on my butt all day,’” the statement said.
Matson’s court-appointed attorney could not be reached for comment late Thursday.
A status hearing was is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Iowa hospitals limiting procedures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Hospitals in Iowa’s second-largest city are limiting elective procedures because of increased numbers of patients driven partly by a surge in COVID-19 admissions.
Both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because of high patient counts in recent weeks, The Cedar Falls Gazette reports.
Cedar Rapids hospitals had not delayed or postponed elective surgeries and procedures since last fall.
St. Luke’s is limiting surgeries that require a hospital stay to 10 per day.
“We continue to assess the situation daily as it remains a very fluid situation,” St. Luke’s spokeswoman Sarah Corizzo said in an email.
Mercy also is temporarily reducing the number of elective procedures that require hospital stays after surgery, officials confirmed.
“It is a day-to-day decision based on census and affects only procedures that do not need to be done within the next four to six weeks,” Mercy spokesman Mark Wehr said in an email.
Body of man found on interstate
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says the death of a man whose body was found on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County is under investigation.
Authorities were notified shortly after midnight Friday that there was a person down in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Lake Delton.
State troopers and emergency responders arrived and found the 20-year-old man had died. Investigators are trying to determine what happened.
The State Patrol, Lake Delton police and Sauk County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.