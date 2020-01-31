News in your town

$13 million fine proposed for podcaster behind racist robocalls in wake of Iowa killing

Wisconsin GOP introduces new sex assault kit bill; AG calls it 'charade'

Illinois joins multi-state lawsuit over new food stamp rules

Wisconsin high school teacher charged with trying to record students

Delta to launch new uniform program after worker complaints against SW Wisconsin company

Facebook may pay Illinois users a couple of hundred dollars each in $550 million privacy settlement

Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Trump rails against Democratic rivals ahead of Iowa caucuses

House GOP lawmakers try to end transgender right in Iowa law

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Iowa man gets probation for helping set fire to corncrib

Iowa man convicted of sex trafficking three teenagers

Warren Buffett sells his newspaper business to Iowa company

House GOP lawmakers try to end transgender right in Iowa law

UW-Whitewater considers layoffs to offset enrollment decline

UW-Madison veterinary school featured in Super Bowl ad

Pence touts school choice in liberal capital of Wisconsin

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Police cite 5 protesters at Biden office in Des Moines

Pence visiting Wisconsin's capital city today

Student robbed by gunman in Cedar Rapids school parking lot

Trump officials and backers to flood Iowa on caucus day

Illinois news in brief

Gov. Evers won't be in Capitol for Pence visit

Organization critical in final week before Iowa vote

Trump officials, backers to flood Iowa on caucus day

Woman takes plea in beating death of 5-year-old son in Iowa

Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs order creating new redistricting commission

Authorities say inmate punched Anamosa prison guard in face

4 Missouri River states unite to try to limit flooding

New details released about Chicago rapper Juice Wrld’s death: ‘He let out a gasp and collapsed to the ground’

Wisconsin news in brief

Des Moines couple reports dog fought coyote in backyard

Abortions in Illinois increased about 7% in 1 year

Ex-high school mascot wants end to American Indian mascots

Bettendorf working to buy more homes in flood plain

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

Woman kills retired trooper, self at Chicago-area cigar bar

Girl's cards cheer those hospitalized over holidays

Democratic candidates pour into Iowa for last-minute push

Kenosha County: Shoreline damage is state of emergency

Chicago woman is 2nd US patient with new virus from China