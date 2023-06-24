A program designed to help restaurants and bars struggling during the height of the pandemic was extended when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law allowing them to continue selling alcohol to-go for at least the next five years.

Julio Cano, a managing partner for the Bien Trucha Group, which operates restaurants like A Toda Madre in Glen Ellyn and Bien Trucha in Geneva, said he’s glad the law was extended on June 9.

