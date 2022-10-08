CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.

The river, from Janesville to around La Porte City – about 46 miles – was formally recognized as a designated water trail last week as part of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. Fourteen miles of Black Hawk Creek from Hudson to the Cedar River was also designated as an official water trail.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.