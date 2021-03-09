Law broadens school programs for diverse rolls
The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus celebrated another victory Monday in its multi-pronged approach to equity and fairness when its proposal to bolster public education became law.
The plan expands early childhood learning, invests in vocational training, aims to expand the teacher workforce and is intended to make college more affordable.
It’s another part of the so-called four-pillar approach the Black Caucus developed last summer to achieve equity after the police-involved deaths of George Floyd and other people of color. Other legislation addresses criminal justice, economic opportunity and health care.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature made it law.
Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, a Democrat from Maywood, said the measure takes “a step toward ridding Illinois of the damaging policies and procedures built into our state’s systems of law and government that have created deep inequities and opportunity gaps in education for Black students.”
She said it would help children “accelerate their education” throughout their school years to qualify them for successful careers.
The law addresses all levels of public schooling. It expands early intervention for 3-year-olds and requires the Illinois State Board of Education to assess all children entering kindergarten for school readiness.
At the grade school and high school levels, it adds graduation requirements to bolster students’ backgrounds in computer literacy, laboratory science and foreign languages. Black history is expanded and it establishes a commission to generate and promote inclusive American history. And a review panel will be convened to review school-funding equity.
Community colleges will assess students to place them in appropriate courses. Grant money reserved for Black males will be increased, teachers programs will be expanded in certain fields of study and to improve work done with diverse candidates.
The law also calls on the Illinois Workforce Investment Board to study all programs funded by federal workforce programs.
2M more residents to be vaccine eligible
MADISON, Wis. — About 2 million more Wisconsin residents, including those with certain pre-existing conditions, will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in the next round to be announced later this week, the state’s deputy health secretary said Monday.
That would be the single largest expansion of vaccine-eligible people in Wisconsin since the first doses began trickling into the state in the mid-December. Those were targeted to front-line health care workers, then expanded to those over age 65 and this month a group of 700,000 people. including all teachers, were made eligible.
Health officials have been under pressure to broaden those eligible to people with underlying health conditions that could put them more at risk of serious illness should they get COVID-19. State health officials have been working to determine which pre-existing conditions will make a person eligible and are expected to announce the next group, about 2 million people, on Thursday, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
It didn’t make sense to allow such a large group of people to become eligible earlier when vaccine supply was limit to only 70,000 doses a week, Willems Van Dijk said in an interview. But now with the state getting more than double that number of doses a week, not counting 48,000 of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, the time has come to expand eligibility, she said.
Expanding too fast and creating a hope that vaccine is available even though supply already can’t meet demand remains a concern, Willems Van Dyke said.
“That does keep me up at night, that we’ll go too quick,” she said.
Wisconsin’s vaccine supply is expected to increase at the end of March going into April, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge that there will be enough vaccine nationally for everyone who wants it by the end of May. State health officials say everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get it by the end of June or early July.
Consideration was also given to the progress being made in vaccinating those who are already eligible, Willems Van Dyke said.
More than 60% of people over age 65 having received at least one dose. They are among nearly 1.1 million people have gotten at least one dose and nearly 604,000 had been fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, based on state health data.
In total, 19.7% of the state’s population had received at least one dose, ranking it 18th nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national average is 18.1%.
Estimating how many people will be in the next eligibility group, known as 1c, is difficult because many of them may be already eligible like teachers, health care workers, transit workers, grocery store employees and people over age 65, Willems Van Dijk said.
“It’s getting harder and harder to know exactly how many people will be in an age group, but it’s going to be a significant sized group,” she said, estimating it to be around 2 million.
Defendant in gambling case pleads guilty
CHICAGO — A guilty plea was entered Monday by another defendant in the sports gambling case that involved northern Illinois mayor Casey Urlacher who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.
Matthew Knight, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for allegedly collecting gambling losses or paid off winnings for the multimillion-dollar sports gambling ring.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Terry Kinney told U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that evidence in the case is made up of several secret recordings, as well as “surveillance evidence” of Knight meeting with gamblers, either to pay them or accept money from them.Vincent Del Giudice, of Orland Park, the alleged leader of the ring, pleaded guilty last month to gambling conspiracy and money laundering charges. Prosecutors alleged Del Giudice, 55, paid a Costa Rica-based sportsbook a service fee of $10,000 a week to use its online platform and recruited gamblers to place wagers on his website.
Two others, Todd Blanken and Eugene Del Giudice, also pleaded guilty to charges relating to the case.
Donald Trump decided in the final hours of his presidency in January to pardon Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher, brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher. Casey Urlacher, who was accused of working as an agent for the ring, is now running for re-election.
Man awaiting trial accused in assault
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities say a man awaiting a second trial for a 2017 killing in Janesville is accused of knocking a 57-year-old man unconscious at the Rock County Jail Sunday night.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says Julian Collazo, 24, was arrested on charges of battery by prisoner and substantial battery. He allegedly struck a Beloit man in the face and hit him two more times while he was on the ground, the Janesville Gazette reported.
Collazo has been in custody since shortly after the December 2017 killing of 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck. Authorities say Collazo stabbed Scaccia-Lubeck in her Janesville home.
Collazo has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. His first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.