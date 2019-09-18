Illinois suspends law license of man accused of killing son
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Illinois officials have suspended the law license of a suburban Chicago man charged in the beating death of his 5-year-old son.
The state’s Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission disclosed Monday the license of 60-year-old Andrew Freund, of Crystal Lake, will remain on suspension until further ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court. He’s awaiting trial on charges he murdered his 5-year-old son, AJ.
The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reports Freund previously had his license suspended in 2015 over his work in the divorce case of AJ’s mom, JoAnn Cunningham, who’s also charged in the boy’s slaying. According to commission records, Cunningham and Freund defied a court order barring her from taking items from her marital home. The disciplinary commission said both were subsequently convicted of indirect criminal contempt.
Man gets probation for crash that killed 2 people
ALLISON, Iowa — A man has been give five years of probation for the deaths of his 41-year-old brother and another man who were riding in his pickup truck when it crashed in north-central Iowa.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that 47-year-old Matthew DeWitt was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, suspended, and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution. He’d pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-reckless driving. Prosecutors had reduced his charges in exchange.
Man accused of killing 2 dogs
DECORAH, Iowa — A man has been accused of using an ax to kill two dogs belonging to a relative in northeast Iowa.
Winneshiek County court records say 21-year-old Douglas Usgaard is charged with two counts of animal torture. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.
The records say Usgaard killed a 14-year-old labradoodle and a 13-year-old Shi Tzu-bichon mix on Saturday at a Decorah home where he was living with family members.
The records also show he’s pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial in November on a theft charge.
1-month-old, woman injured by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — One of the latest victims of gunfire in Milwaukee is just one month old.
Police said the baby boy and a 20-year-old woman were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say DeWitt’s blood showed the presence of alcohol and marijuana after the Oct. 27, 2016, crash near Clarksville. DeWitt was towing a trailer when his pickup veered off the roadway and hit a culvert.
His brother, 41-year-old Jeffrey Joe DeWitt, of Shell Rock, and 28-year-old Andrew John Baker, of Waverly, were killed. Matthew DeWitt also was injured.